Highland Group Launches Aqua Fair Premium Shrimp in Partnership with Lulu Group, Boosting India-Middle East Seafood Trade

Highland Group partners with Lulu Group to launch Aqua Fair premium shrimp, strengthening Odisha’s seafood exports and delivering world-class, sustainably sourced seafood globally.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 6, 2025 12:20:42 IST

New Delhi [India], October 5: In a landmark moment for India’s seafood industry, Highland Group, in partnership with global retail giant Lulu Group, has unveiled its exclusive seafood brand Aqua Fair and dispatched the first consignment of premium shrimp to Lulu stores across the Middle East.

The grand launch was held on September 25, 2025, at the World Food Expo in New Delhi, setting a new benchmark for India’s seafood exports and reinforcing Odisha’s position as a key hub for high-quality aquaculture products.

The event was graced by respected M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group;

M.A. Salim Ali, Group Director – Global Operations, Lulu Group; R.K. Jena, Chairman of Highland Group; Pratik Jena, Managing Director of Highland Group; Anil Kumar, Director – Middle East Operations, Highland Group.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to deliver world-class, sustainably sourced seafood to discerning customers in the Middle East and India,” said M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership.

Echoing this sentiment, R.K. Jena remarked, “The launch of Aqua Fair and the first shipment of premium shrimp mark a proud milestone for Highland and for the state of Odisha. This partnership with Lulu Group strengthens our mission to bring the finest Indian seafood to global markets.”

The Aqua Fair range will feature premium farm-raised shrimp, meticulously sourced from Highland’s advanced aquaculture network and processed at its state-of-the-art facility in Balasore, Odisha. The brand promises freshness, consistent quality, and adherence to international food-safety standards, catering to both Middle Eastern consumers and Indian retail markets.

This milestone follows a strategic sourcing pact signed at Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, under which Highland will supply seafood, rice, fruits, and vegetables to Lulu Group, further boosting trade and investment links between Odisha and the Middle East.

With the launch of Aqua Fair, Highland Group has not only strengthened its global footprint but also showcased India’s growing prowess in sustainable aquaculture and world-class seafood exports.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:18 PM IST
