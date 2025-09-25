LIVE TV
Home > Asia Africa Americas > 26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 19:53:10 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 23: AsiaOne Media Group successfully hosted the 26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum on the 19th of September, 2025 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai. With the unifying theme “Celebrating the Spirit of Asia,” this Indo-UAE Summit spotlighted the strengthening of bilateral trade, investment, and innovation between India, the UAE, and the wider GCC region, while also fostering strategic partnerships across Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

The event was supported by key global partners including DRC Ventures, The ROOT Brands, FORE School of Management, Brindavan Group of Institutions, and HOSAF Group Bangladesh, whose contributions were instrumental in making the Forum a resounding success.

The Forum brought together business and social leaders and diplomats from the participating countries and beyond to foster cross-border collaboration, exchange transformative ideas, and recognize excellence in leadership and social impact across continents. It emphasised the importance of unified action among business, social, and political leaders, and encouraged deeper global collaboration — especially between established economies and emerging markets around the world.

A key highlight of the event was the focus on how nations are actively promoting trade, tourism, and investment as catalysts for shared growth. Business and social leaders from India, the UAE, and other participating regions shared their forward-looking visions for advancing global enterprise and socio-economic development. They emphasized the urgent need to reshape the global business landscape through cross-border collaborations, joint ventures, and strategic economic partnerships.

The event stood out as a congregation of distinguished entrepreneurs and investors, who explored exciting opportunities in the UAE, particularly in sectors such as finance, education, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Healthcare, Technology, Sustainable Infrastructure. The event also highlighted the UAE’s emergence as a sustainable nation, an appealing tourist destination, and a highly investor-friendly economy.

The glittering event saw the presence of some of the world’s most influential figures including His Highness Sheikh Al Nuaimi from the Royal family of Ajman, diplomats from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, celebrities from the Emirati cinema, social media influencers along with esteemed business leaders, investors, and professionals from Asia, the Gulf, Africa, and beyond.
The evening was made even more memorable with the announcement of the third edition of the Dr. J. C. Chaudhry Excellence Award, presented personally by the legendary Dr. Chaudhry. His continued support for AsiaOne’s mission to spotlight excellence and innovation remains invaluable.

The Forum extended a warm welcome to esteemed ambassadors and dignitaries from around the globe, including diplomatic representatives from Maldives, Zimbabwe, Guatemala, Kenya, and Indonesia. Their presence reinforced the truly international nature of the summit.

Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner of AsiaOne Media Group, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed diplomats, government dignitaries, and prominent business and social leaders in attendance. He praised Dubai as a global epicenter where talent and ambition from all corners of the world come together. He commended the participating business leaders for their contributions in catapulting Dubai to new heights on the world stage.

The Forum also featured a special address by Dr. Christina Rahm, a globally renowned scientist, wellness entrepreneur, and founder of DRC Ventures and The ROOT Brands. With academic credentials from Cornell and Harvard, Dr. Rahm’s speech emphasized the intersection of science, wellness, and environmental sustainability. Her call to action for global conservation and access to healthcare solutions resonated strongly with the event’s broader goals of shared prosperity and sustainable development.

Some of the winning brands and leaders at the summit were:

Dr. JC Chaudhry, Founder, Chaudhry Nummero, Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder, DRC Ventures & The Root Brands, Mr. Moazzam Hossain, Chairman, Hosaf Group, Prof. Subir Verma, Director, FORE School of Management, Mr. Maran Nagarajan, CEO & Founder, Kaar Technologies, Mr. Clayton Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO, The Root Brands, Mr. Piyush Jha, Group VP & MD – Asia Pacific Region, GlobalLogic, Dr. Vishal G. Warke, Director – R&D (Cell Biology & Hydroponics), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Shruti Sharma, CEO, Brindavan Group of Institutions, Mr. Anish Singh Thakur, CEO, Booming Bulls Academy, Mrs. Saroj G. Warke, Co-founder and IT Director, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mr. R. K. Goyal, Managing Director, Kalyani Steels Limited, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, Apex Buildsys Limited, Mr. Sukant Mishra,  Managing Director, Octagon International FZCO (UAE), Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO, Century Financial, Mr. Devesh Mamtani, Chief Market Strategist, Century Financial, Dr. Navneet Vats, CEO, Livexpo Ventures, Mr.  Jai Krishan Jajoo, Founder and Chairman, J K Jajoo Ventures , Mr. Sanjay Awasthi, Chairman, Tembo Steels (U) Ltd., Mr. Lion V.V. Krishna Reddy, Chairman & Director, Dr. S R Chandrasekhar Institute of Speech and Hearing / VARS Group, Dr. Sandeep Bakshi, Chancellor Jaipur National University, Mr. Nirav Shah, Founder and Managing Director, FAME Advisory DMCC, ArMee Infotech, Kumar Sunil & Associates, Roswalt Realty, Ms. Anisha Chandy Eckardt, Managing Director, HOSMAT Hospitals, Ms. Vidya Mamallan, Promoter, Co-founder & President – HR, Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Sumitra Khanda, Managing Director, S K Overseas HR Consultancy, Ms. Aparna Kaushik, Founding Principal Architect, Aparna Kaushik Design Group, Mr. Shitij Kapoor, CEO and Founder, Luxury Concierge Real Estate, Mr. Ashish Monpara, Chairman, Modern Group of Industries, Mr. Dushyant Savadia, Founder & CEO, Amber Group, Mr. Dinesh Musalekar, Group CEO & Executive Director, Rishabh Group of Companies, Mr. Swetang Sinha, CEO & Founder, Trayak Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & MD, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Crider Cook, Dr. Rami M Boulad, EVP & Chief Business Development Officer, Abdul Samad Al’Qurashi Group, Vertex Group, Mr. Bakir Gandhi, Chairman & Managing Director, Crystal Group, Mr. Sudeep Saha, Chairman & Founder, Avant Group, AL Kamdhenu Gold Mr. Divyesh Savaliya, Founder & Chairman, Onix Renewable Ltd., Techurate Systems Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Syed Aijazuddin, CEO, Acess Meditech Private Limited (AMTPL), Vasal Education, Priyadarshani Group of Schools / Bramapriya World School, Billabong High International School, Mrs. Mehtaj Hossain, Director, Hosaf Group, Mr. Mabroor Hossain, Director, Hosaf Group, Global Vision Consultancy, Mr. Nitin Shah, CMD, Allied Digital Services Limited, Mr. Swapnil Agarwal, CEO, Nitya Capital, Matx Structures, Alpha Global Enterprise, Mr. Nitin Kapoor, Managing Partner, RANK Accounting and Consultancy, Mr. Sumit Jain, CEO and Executive Director, Valency International Pte. Ltd., , Dr. Amrita Vohra, Director Principal, Elpro International School, Mr. Manohar Kesireddy, Founder and CEO, MRoads, Mr. Divya Prakash Choraria, Co-Founder & CEO, WattPower, Mr. Vikrant Goyal, Director, Goyal Books Overseas, Mr Manish Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director, Finkeda ., Mr. Bala V Sathyanarayanan, EVP & CHRO, Grief Inc., Mr. Md. Ramzanul Haque Nihad, Managing Director, Amin Mohammad Group, Dr. Swetapadma Dash, CEO, SUM Ultimate Medicare, Dr. Rajendra Singh, Managing Trustee, Priyadarshani Group of Schools, Mr. Atul Sinha  Co-Founder and CEO, Align Staffing Solutions, Mr. Anu Sharma, President CEO  Rashmi Group/ 1st Glove, Mr. Sankha Biswas, CEO, Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing, Mr. Navneet Mandhani, Founder & CEO, Karma Realty, Mr. Gaganjit Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Translab Technologies, Dr. Mohammed Chand, CEO, Diagnofirm Medical Laboratories (DML), BCD Global, Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder & CEO, iBnk (Finmall), Mr. Sukh Sandhu, CEO, Career Calling International and CAQA, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Alvo Connexions Pte. Ltd., etc.

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in , and www.asiaone.me or call us at +91-011-43281161-66 or write to us at global@asiaone.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in,and singapore@asiaone.co.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

