10 Birthmarks That Are Believed to Be Scars from Past Lives

Birthmarks are benign skin abnormalities from a scientific perspective, often forming spontaneously with no apparent cause. However, in many spiritual and karmic systems, they are seen as more than skin marks. They act as emotional scars of our past lives. Their location and shape provide clues to the specific karmic messages and lessons from this life and previous ones.

Forehead/Third Eye: Often viewed as a physical sign that the individual has wisdom accumulated from a past life, suggesting some spiritual development or responsibility for leadership. Chest/Heart: Believed to reflect karma associated with emotional bonds and debts we share. Back: Seen as a karmic mark associated with betrayal, and a life lesson on learning to trust and be loyal to others. Palm/Hand: symbolic of requiring skill and hard work, suggesting some prior life where the individual earned the rewards/benefits of these skills through hard work, a short life’s work. Feet: associated with a wandering soul and urges exploration or life’s journey still to be completed. Neck: Karma is considered unresolved emotional karma, as lingering issues of the individual’s heart and spirit remain unaligned. Shoulder: suggests carrying a burden from the past, which may have formed the responsibility, guilt, concern, or obligation, which is still being played out in the present. Abdomen/Stomach: related to issues surrounding indulgence, deprivation in the past life. The issues experienced stem from karmic issues relating to wealth, scarcity, greed, or lack of balance or equality. Eye area: thought to be a memory of sadness, deception, or a search for the bigger truth. Branding Marks: The birthmarks that look like chains or burns can sometimes be seen as possible reminders of slavery as a former life, imprisonment in a previous life, or possible criminal associations in a past life.

While these remain spiritual and symbolical, they demonstrate humankind’s constant interest in the supernatural over the centuries since it has existence. Regardless of whether they are seen as mystical reminders or biological anomalies, birthmarks continue to conjure up possible interconnections of the unseen between who our previous self was compared to our current self is.

Disclaimer: The interpretations of birthmarks as past-life scars are based on spiritual and cultural beliefs. They are not supported by medical or scientific evidence. Birthmarks are natural skin features, and any concerns about them should be addressed with a qualified healthcare professional.