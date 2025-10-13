Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami is an important fasting day observed by mothers for the health, happiness, and long life of their children. Falling on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami of the Kartik month, this vrat involves fasting from sunrise to evening, breaking the fast only after sighting the stars (tara) or moon. It is widely celebrated in Uttar Pradesh with religious rituals and prayers to Ahoi Mata.​

Tara (Star) Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh Cities

The timing of star rise (tara nikalne ka samay) helps devotees decide when to break their fast on Ahoi Ashtami. For key cities in Uttar Pradesh on October 13, 2025, the star rise times are approximately:

Lucknow: 6:03 PM

Kanpur: 6:06 PM

Varanasi: 6:03 PM

Agra: 6:17 PM

Noida: 6:13 PM

These timings indicate the approximate moment when the first evening stars appear in the sky, a signal for ending the fast after offering water to the stars.​

Moonrise Time in Uttar Pradesh

The moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami in Uttar Pradesh falls around 11:20 PM on October 13, 2025. Although some devotees break their fast after moonrise, traditionally, the fast is completed with star sighting in the evening.​

Shubh Muhurat for Ahoi Mata Puja

The auspicious period for performing Ahoi Mata’s puja and evening prayers in Uttar Pradesh is from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST on October 13, 2025. This muhurat is ideal for worshipping Ahoi Mata, conducting rituals, and preparing for the star darshan to end the vrat.​

Ritual Importance and Traditions

Mothers keep a nirjala (waterless) fast through the day and decorate walls with Ahoi Mata’s image. Ritual worship involves lighting lamps, offering sweets, and reciting the vrat katha in the evening. After spotting the tara, water is offered to the stars, and then they break their fast. This vrat is symbolic of a mother’s love and prayers for her children’s well-being.​

For Ahoi Ashtami in Uttar Pradesh, the tara rise time around 6 PM marks the moment to break the fast. Moonrise occurs late in the night and is secondary. Observing the shubh muhurat maximizes the spiritual benefit of the festival. Devotees should check with local panchangs or temples for precise timings.

The tara rise, star rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings are approximate and may vary slightly depending on your exact location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang or astrologers for precise timings before performing rituals. This information is for general guidance and cultural reference only.