LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is observed on Monday, October 13, with mothers fasting and praying to Ahoi Mata for the health, well-being, and longevity of their children. In Uttar Pradesh, devotees in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, and Noida can follow the tara (star) rise time and moonrise time to know the exact moment to break their fast. The puja muhurat is considered auspicious for performing rituals and offering prayers, ensuring proper observance of tradition and receiving maximum blessings from Ahoi Mata.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 16:03:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami is an important fasting day observed by mothers for the health, happiness, and long life of their children. Falling on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami of the Kartik month, this vrat involves fasting from sunrise to evening, breaking the fast only after sighting the stars (tara) or moon. It is widely celebrated in Uttar Pradesh with religious rituals and prayers to Ahoi Mata.​

Tara (Star) Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh Cities

The timing of star rise (tara nikalne ka samay) helps devotees decide when to break their fast on Ahoi Ashtami. For key cities in Uttar Pradesh on October 13, 2025, the star rise times are approximately:

Lucknow: 6:03 PM

Kanpur: 6:06 PM

Varanasi: 6:03 PM

Agra: 6:17 PM

Noida: 6:13 PM

These timings indicate the approximate moment when the first evening stars appear in the sky, a signal for ending the fast after offering water to the stars.​

Moonrise Time in Uttar Pradesh

The moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami in Uttar Pradesh falls around 11:20 PM on October 13, 2025. Although some devotees break their fast after moonrise, traditionally, the fast is completed with star sighting in the evening.​

Shubh Muhurat for Ahoi Mata Puja

The auspicious period for performing Ahoi Mata’s puja and evening prayers in Uttar Pradesh is from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST on October 13, 2025. This muhurat is ideal for worshipping Ahoi Mata, conducting rituals, and preparing for the star darshan to end the vrat.​

Ritual Importance and Traditions

Mothers keep a nirjala (waterless) fast through the day and decorate walls with Ahoi Mata’s image. Ritual worship involves lighting lamps, offering sweets, and reciting the vrat katha in the evening. After spotting the tara, water is offered to the stars, and then they break their fast. This vrat is symbolic of a mother’s love and prayers for her children’s well-being.​

For Ahoi Ashtami in Uttar Pradesh, the tara rise time around 6 PM marks the moment to break the fast. Moonrise occurs late in the night and is secondary. Observing the shubh muhurat maximizes the spiritual benefit of the festival. Devotees should check with local panchangs or temples for precise timings.

The tara rise, star rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings are approximate and may vary slightly depending on your exact location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang or astrologers for precise timings before performing rituals. This information is for general guidance and cultural reference only.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AgraAhoi AshtamiAhoi Ashtami 2025 Uttar PradeshAhoi fast timing 2025Ahoi Mata Puja Muhurat UPKanpurLUCKNOWMoonrise time NoidaNoidashubh muhuratStar sighting KanpurTara rise time LucknowUPVaranasi

RELATED News

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Maharashtra: When will tara and moonrise today in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Rajasthan: When will tara and moonrise today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh mahurat and more
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Delhi NCR: When will tara and moonrise in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad? Shubh mahurat and more
Numerology Horoscope Today, October 12, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Fully Utilize Your Intelligence And Intellect
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 11, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Getting News Regarding A Promotion Or Salary

LATEST NEWS

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Parin Somani Global Tour: Education Meets Humanity
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff
Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams
Top Stock Picks And Smart Strategies For Muhurat Trading 2025: Mix Tradition With Diwali Investing, Here’s What You Can’t Miss!
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho
Dr. Rashel and Ekta Kapoor Break the Internet with Their Latest Collaboration – “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow”
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More

QUICK LINKS