Amavasya on 19 or 20 November 2025? Check Exact Date, Full Tithi & Puja Timings

Amavasya occurs today (November 19) and tomorrow (November 20, 2025) for the same reason. The Amavasya tithi starts on November 19, 2025, at 9:43 a.m. and ends on November 20, 2025, at 12:16 p.m. Hence the best time to do amavasya rituals and puja will be November 20, 2025, in the morning when amavasya tithi is still active.

Exact date and timing of Amavasya tithi

The Amavasya tithi starts on November 19, 2025, at 9:43 a.m.

The Amavasya tithi ends on November 20, 2025, at 12:16 p.m.

The best time for rituals will be in the morning of November 20, 2025, when amavasya tithi is still active.

Importance of Amavasya

Amavasya is good to remember ancestors and invoke blessings on behalf of the ancestors for the family. According to the Hindu faith, Tarpan, Shraddh, and giving on amavasya brings relief for the departed souls and peace to the family, wealth and abundance.

Puja and Rituals

Take a holy bath on the morning of Amavasya tithi, preferably in a holy river, as it will be more auspicious.

Offer Tarpan (water mixed with black sesame seeds) to ancestors.

If possible, you can worship Lord Vishnu or Goddess Lakshmi for the wellbeing of family members.

On that day, it would be good to donate to needy people. In the evening, before sunset, light a lamp under the Peepal tree to receive blessings.

The Above Takeaways

Amavasya is today and tomorrow, and is best observed the morning of November 20, 2025.

If today is the day, you can do ancestor puja, prayer for peace, and do charity work.

This article is for informational purposes only. The tithi and timings are based on general Hindu calendar principles and may vary according to region and local panchang. Readers are advised to check their local timings for accuracy.