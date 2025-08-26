LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

Hartalika Teej 2025 is a significant Hindu festival observed by married and unmarried women with devotion, fasting, and prayers to Goddess Parvati. Observing food rules and following traditional do’s and don’ts is considered essential for blessings, prosperity, and marital harmony. Women abstain from certain foods, maintain purity, and perform rituals to seek divine grace.

Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: August 26, 2025 11:33:10 IST

Hartalika Teej 2025 do’s and don’ts: Hartalika Teej 2025 is an important festival that commemorates the deep devotion and penance of Goddess Parvati in attaining Lord Shiva as a husband. Hartalika Teej is a puritanical experience, with a strict fast and a samuh shraddh celebration among women for marital bliss and harmony on this day.  

Hartalika Teej 2025 Rituals and Food Regulations

Married and unmarried women who participate in Hartalika Teej follow the nirjala vrat (fast). Women on this day will fast completely from both food and water, representing their complete devotion. Women typically do not break their fast until completing their morning prayers on the following day, usually breaking their fast with some prasad from a temple visit, such as coconut, fruits, or sweets like thekua or laddoo made at home. Women are also not permitted to eat onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, grains, and salt in each stage of the sacred fast.

Hartalika Teej Puja Rituals & Offerings 

Devotees first take a holy bath to purify the coming to puja. Women wear festive attire (green or red). Women adorn themselves with solah shringar (sixteen adornments) to represent happiness in married life. The puja includes using clay/sand idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati, the idols are adorned with flower and akshat (unbroken rice), sandalwood paste, and kumkum.

The base offerings include the following ingredients- bilva leaves, dhatura flowers, some sweets, fruits, incense sticks, and a small diya. Women recite Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha, aarti is performed with an oil-lamp, and bhajans are sung to invite divinity to provide happiness and prosperity.

Hartalika Teej Do’s & Don’ts 

Do’s: wear new or traditional (green/red) clothes, cleanliness, prepare and arrange a puja corner with decorations, prepare sargi foods before sunrise (if following sargi), stay focused and devoted with your  mind to prayers and katha. 

Don’ts: Do not eat, drink – or sleep – during the fasting day and do not consume foods that are regarded as impure (such as onion, garlic or any non-vegetarian dishes), food grains, or salt. Not to mention negative activities such as gossip, anger or conflict should be seriously avoided.

Spiritual meaning 

Hartalika Teej signifies marital union, women’s strength, and sisterhood. Women fasting for Hartalika Teej support each other, pray for prosperity and wellbeing, and pray for blessings of an ideal partner to unmarried women. 

The rules for rituals and food demonstrate values of devotion, self-control and purity; qualities that create a spiritual lesson and upliftment for all.

The information provided is for general awareness about Hartalika Teej 2025. Rituals, fasting rules, and traditions may vary by region and family customs. Devotees should follow practices as per their faith and family guidance.

Tags: fastingHartalikaTeejrituals

RELATED News

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja
Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide
Choosing The Right Ganesh Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi: Size, Eco-Friendly Options, And Trunk Direction Explained
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know
Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know
Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know
Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?