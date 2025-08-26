Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know

Hartalika Teej 2025 do’s and don’ts: Hartalika Teej 2025 is an important festival that commemorates the deep devotion and penance of Goddess Parvati in attaining Lord Shiva as a husband. Hartalika Teej is a puritanical experience, with a strict fast and a samuh shraddh celebration among women for marital bliss and harmony on this day.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Rituals and Food Regulations

Married and unmarried women who participate in Hartalika Teej follow the nirjala vrat (fast). Women on this day will fast completely from both food and water, representing their complete devotion. Women typically do not break their fast until completing their morning prayers on the following day, usually breaking their fast with some prasad from a temple visit, such as coconut, fruits, or sweets like thekua or laddoo made at home. Women are also not permitted to eat onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, grains, and salt in each stage of the sacred fast.

Hartalika Teej Puja Rituals & Offerings

Devotees first take a holy bath to purify the coming to puja. Women wear festive attire (green or red). Women adorn themselves with solah shringar (sixteen adornments) to represent happiness in married life. The puja includes using clay/sand idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati, the idols are adorned with flower and akshat (unbroken rice), sandalwood paste, and kumkum.

The base offerings include the following ingredients- bilva leaves, dhatura flowers, some sweets, fruits, incense sticks, and a small diya. Women recite Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha, aarti is performed with an oil-lamp, and bhajans are sung to invite divinity to provide happiness and prosperity.

Hartalika Teej Do’s & Don’ts

Do’s: wear new or traditional (green/red) clothes, cleanliness, prepare and arrange a puja corner with decorations, prepare sargi foods before sunrise (if following sargi), stay focused and devoted with your mind to prayers and katha.

Don’ts: Do not eat, drink – or sleep – during the fasting day and do not consume foods that are regarded as impure (such as onion, garlic or any non-vegetarian dishes), food grains, or salt. Not to mention negative activities such as gossip, anger or conflict should be seriously avoided.

Spiritual meaning

Hartalika Teej signifies marital union, women’s strength, and sisterhood. Women fasting for Hartalika Teej support each other, pray for prosperity and wellbeing, and pray for blessings of an ideal partner to unmarried women.

The rules for rituals and food demonstrate values of devotion, self-control and purity; qualities that create a spiritual lesson and upliftment for all.

The information provided is for general awareness about Hartalika Teej 2025. Rituals, fasting rules, and traditions may vary by region and family customs. Devotees should follow practices as per their faith and family guidance.