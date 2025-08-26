LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja

Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja

Hartalika Teej 2025 is observed today on 26 August 2025. The auspicious festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. In this article, we bring you the date, step-by-step puja vidhi, and the complete list of samagri items that are must-use while performing Hartalika Teej puja.

The auspicious festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
The auspicious festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 26, 2025 01:48:40 IST

Hartalika Teej 2025 is observed today on 26 August 2025. The auspicious festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, married as well as unmarried women observe a strict fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss, good fortune, and long life of their husbands. In this article, we bring you the date, step-by-step puja vidhi, and the complete list of samagri items that are must-use while performing Hartalika Teej puja.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Date and Time

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada begins on August 25 at 12:34 pm.

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada ends on August 26 at 1:54 pm.

Hartalika Teej will be fasted on August 26.

Time For Hartalika Teej Puja 

Hartalika Teej puja timings are between 05:56 AM TO 08:31 AM. 

Hartalika Teej Puja Must Have Samagri 

Hartalika Teej Puja is incomplete without these items, so include them to bring more prosperity and blessings of the gods. The following are the samagri you’ll need: 

Ghee, incense sticks, idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Camphor paan, Baati, coconut, bananas, fresh flowers, bail patra, mango leaves, banana leaves, 16 makeup items for God and Goddess. 

 

  Step-by-Step Puja Guide to Perform Hartalika Teej Puja 

 

  • Decorate the chowki where you’ll place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 
  • Tie banana leaves around the outpost with a kalava and create a clay or sand idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 
  • Sit with folded hands and take a vow (sankalp) to observe the vrat with devotion for marital bliss and good fortune.
  • Now, light a diya and incense sticks and offer water, milk, honey, and belpatra to Lord Shiva. 
  • After that, offer vermilion, bangles, sindoor, and red cloth to Goddess Parvati.
  • After the puja of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, recite Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha. 

Tags: Hartalika Teejhartalika teej 2025Hartalika Teej 2025 dateHartalika Teej 2025 timeHartalika Teej FastHartalika Teej Fast rulesHartalika Teej puja guideHartalika Teej puja samagrihome-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth
Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know
Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide
Choosing The Right Ganesh Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi: Size, Eco-Friendly Options, And Trunk Direction Explained
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?