Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja

Hartalika Teej 2025 is observed today on 26 August 2025. The auspicious festival is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, married as well as unmarried women observe a strict fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss, good fortune, and long life of their husbands. In this article, we bring you the date, step-by-step puja vidhi, and the complete list of samagri items that are must-use while performing Hartalika Teej puja.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Date and Time

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada begins on August 25 at 12:34 pm.

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada ends on August 26 at 1:54 pm.

Hartalika Teej will be fasted on August 26.

Time For Hartalika Teej Puja

Hartalika Teej puja timings are between 05:56 AM TO 08:31 AM.

Hartalika Teej Puja Must Have Samagri

Hartalika Teej Puja is incomplete without these items, so include them to bring more prosperity and blessings of the gods. The following are the samagri you’ll need:

Ghee, incense sticks, idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Camphor paan, Baati, coconut, bananas, fresh flowers, bail patra, mango leaves, banana leaves, 16 makeup items for God and Goddess.

Step-by-Step Puja Guide to Perform Hartalika Teej Puja