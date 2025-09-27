LIVE TV
Navratri 2025: Correct Ways Of Breaking Fast Properly

Breaking the Navratri fast should be done with devotion and care. Begin with rituals like Kanya Pujan and offering prayers to Maa Durga. Breaking the fast with light, easy digestible food such as fruits or curd. Avoid heavy meals immediately to protect digestion. Express gratitude to the Goddess for her blessings. Following this process ensures spiritual fulfillment, good health, and a positive conclusion to the sacred Navratri fasting period.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 27, 2025 07:49:04 IST

Navratri is a sacred nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. During this time, many devotees observe fasting as a way to purify their body and mind while seeking the blessings of the Goddess. While fasting, people follow specific dietary rules and rituals. However, breaking the fast correctly is just as important as absorbing it. Doing it the right way ensures spiritual fulfillment, good health, and positive energy. Here is the complete process to break your Navratri fast properly.

  • Choose the Right Time  

    The ideal time to break the Navratri fast is after performing the Kanya Poojan or Havan on the 9th day or sometimes on the 8th day, depending on tradition. Breaking the fast during the auspicious period enhances the spiritual benefits and signifies the successful completion of the vrat.

  • Perform Rituals Before Eating  

    Before breaking the fast, devotees should take a bath with clean clothes and set up a small altar with the idol or image of Maa Durga, offer flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, and light a diya, while chanting Navratri mantras or prayers. This invokes the Goddess’s blessings and creates a divine atmosphere.

  • Kanya Pujan  

    Kanya Pujan is a significant ritual before breaking the fast. Devotees invite nine young girls, symbolizing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and wash their feet as a mark of respect. They are then offered food, gifts, and blessings assorted from them. This act represents gratitude towards the divine feminine energy.

  • Breaking the Fast with Light Food  

    When breaking the fast, start with light and easily digestible food items. Fruits, curd, or milk are considered the best options initially. Slowly transition to regular meals later in the day. Avoid spicy, oily, or heavy food immediately after fasting as your digestive system needs time to adjust.

  • Express Gratitude  

    Once the fast is broken, take a moment to thank Maa Durga for her blessings and protection throughout Navratri. This small act of gratitude strengthens your spiritual connection and ends the vrat on a positive note.

    Conclusion  

    Breaking the Navratri fast is a sacred ritual that should be done with devotion and care. From performing Kanya Poojan to consuming light food, every step holds spiritual significance. By following the correct process, devotees not only honor Goddess Durga, but also rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul, making the end of Navratri as meaningful as the days of fasting.

