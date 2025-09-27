Navratri 2025: Correct Ways Of Breaking Fast Properly

The ideal time to break the Navratri fast is after performing the Kanya Poojan or Havan on the 9th day or sometimes on the 8th day, depending on tradition. Breaking the fast during the auspicious period enhances the spiritual benefits and signifies the successful completion of the vrat.

Before breaking the fast, devotees should take a bath with clean clothes and set up a small altar with the idol or image of Maa Durga, offer flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, and light a diya, while chanting Navratri mantras or prayers. This invokes the Goddess’s blessings and creates a divine atmosphere.

Kanya Pujan is a significant ritual before breaking the fast. Devotees invite nine young girls, symbolizing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and wash their feet as a mark of respect. They are then offered food, gifts, and blessings assorted from them. This act represents gratitude towards the divine feminine energy.

When breaking the fast, start with light and easily digestible food items. Fruits, curd, or milk are considered the best options initially. Slowly transition to regular meals later in the day. Avoid spicy, oily, or heavy food immediately after fasting as your digestive system needs time to adjust.

Express Gratitude

Once the fast is broken, take a moment to thank Maa Durga for her blessings and protection throughout Navratri. This small act of gratitude strengthens your spiritual connection and ends the vrat on a positive note.

Conclusion

Breaking the Navratri fast is a sacred ritual that should be done with devotion and care. From performing Kanya Poojan to consuming light food, every step holds spiritual significance. By following the correct process, devotees not only honor Goddess Durga, but also rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul, making the end of Navratri as meaningful as the days of fasting.