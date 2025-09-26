Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja, Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

LIVE TV
Navratri Day 5 in 2025 is dedicated to Ma Skandamata ,the gentle mother goddess who embodies compassion, nature, and emotional protection. Devotees perform bath, puja, mantra, recitation, offering, dress in green, and observe fast to seek relief from stress, clarity of mind, child welfare, and family harmony. Astrologically, signs dealing with mental unrest, weak mercury or moon positions, or seeking maternal blessings benefit most. When observed with devotion and purity, this day becomes a powerful source of inner peace, protection, and spiritual growth.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 26, 2025 09:14:28 IST

Navratri Day 5, celebrated on September 26, 2025, is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the nurturing and protective form of Goddess Durga. She represents motherly love, compassion, and harmony, blessings her devotees with peace and prosperity. Worshipping her on this day is believed to bring relief from emotional stress and family disputes. Devotees perform sacred rituals, chant powerful mantras, and offer special prayers to seek her divine blessings, making this day highly auspicious and spiritually uplifting.

Which Goddess is Worshipped and Date

  • On Day 5 of Sharadiya Navratri 2025, Devotees worship Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya.
  • The date for Day 5 is September 26, 2025.

Significance of Maa Skandamata 

  • Maa Skandmata is viewed as the very embodiment of motherly love, compassion, protection, and nurturing energy. She holds baby Kartikeya in her lap, rides a lion, and is often depicted with a lotus.
  • Worshipping her provides relief from life’s sufferings, tensions, and stresses. Devotees are believed to gain spiritual clarity, emotional stability, and inner peace.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

  • Morning Purification: Wake up early, take a holy bath, clean the house and the puja space.
  • Dress and Altar Setup: Wear clean clothes in the day’s color green and adorn the deity’s altar with flowers, garlands, lotus, etc.
  • Offerings: Fruit, especially bananas, homemade sweets, flowers, meetha paan, supari, ellaichi, and other pure offerings. Mantra and Scripture Recitation: Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah Also recite stuti such as Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita…Namastasyai…Namoh Namah 
  • Aarti and fasting: Many observe a fast with purity. Break the fast after evening aarti. Distribute prasad. The puja is done both morning and evening with lamps and incense.

Color, Shubh Muharata and Symbolic Elements 

The auspicious color for Day 5 is green, symbolizing growth, balance, fertility, and peace. Devotees preferably wear green and offer items in green. Shubh Muhurat timings are advised for the Puja and Evening Aarti. Doing Puja during Brahma Muhurata or Abhijit Muhurata is considered auspicious.

For Which Zodiac Signs It’s Especially Benefit

  • People who are emotionally distressed, anxious, or feeling a lack of maternal or familial harmony will find special relief on this day. Worshipping Ma Skandamata is believed to soothe inner turmoil and restore emotional balance.
  • Those with weak or afflicted Mercury or Moon placements may gain clarity of thought, better communication, and reduced mental tension. Green and this deity are said to align well with those trying to enhance mental peace.
  • Also beneficial for those wishing for blessings for children, child welfare, fertility, or strengthening the mother-child bond. Couples or individuals desiring family harmony are often advised to perform special remedies like giving alms to little girls, clothes, or food, reciting stutis, etc.

Conclusion

Navratri Day 5 holds deep spiritual importance honoring Maa Skandamata, who symbolizes love, protection and emotional healing. By performing puja with devotion and purity, devotees gain blessings for inner peace, family harmony and relief from mental distress.

