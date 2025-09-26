LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Navratri 2025 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most

Navratri Day 6 on September 27, 2025 celebrates Maa Katyayani, the warrior from Durga, symbolizing courage and strength. Devotees perform rituals, chant mantras, and offer honey to seek blessings for love, harmony, and removing obstacles. This day is especially powerful for unmarried women and those seeking spiritual growth, protection, and inner strength, making it a deeply significant part of Navratri festivities.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 26, 2025 23:15:56 IST

Navratri Day 6, celebrated on September 27, 2025, honors Mark Katyayani, the fierce warrior from the form of Goddess Durga. She symbolizes strength, courage, and the destruction of evil forces. This day is considered highly auspicious for removing obstacles, boosting confidence, and seeking blessings for harmony in relationships, especially for unmarried women. Devotees perform special rituals, chant mantras, and offer honey as prasad to seek her divine grace and inner power during this sacred Navratri celebration.

Which Goddess is Worshipped and Date

Day 6 of Sharadiya Navratri 2025 falls on September 27. On this day, devotees worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. She is known as a fierce warrior goddess, born from the penance of Shri Katyayani to destroy demons and protect righteousness.

Significance of Maa Katyayani 

Maa Katyayani is worshipped as a symbol of courage, victory over negativity, and the removal of obstacles. In many traditions, unmarried women pray to her on this day for blessings to find a good life partner. She is considered a grantor of marital harmony. Astrologically, she is associated with the plant Jupiter, so those with weak or afflicted Jupiter in their horoscope may gain from her blessings.

Rituals and Pooja Vidhi

  • Purification and Bath: Wake early, take a sacred bath, and purify the puja area.
  • Altar and Decoration: Clean the altar, dress in appropriate color grey, and prepare the image or ideal of Maa Katyayani with flowers, vermilion, and garland.
  • Lightening Lamp and Offering Bhog: Light a diya, offer incense and items like honey, seasonal fruits and simple sweets as bhog.
  • Mantras, stuti and chanting: Recite Durga Saptashati, stotras, and mantras such as “Om Devi Katyayanyai Naman”. Chanting 108 times is common.
  • Evening Aarti and Prasad: Perform evening aarti, offer prasad and eat a pure sattvic meal.

Color and Symbolism

In 2025, the auspicious color for Day 6 is grey. Grey is thought to bring emotional balance, wisdom, and groundedness.

Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most

  • Unmarried women seeking blessings for marriage or harmonious partnerships.
  • Those with weakened or afflicted Jupiter in their natal chart, worshipping Maa Katyayani may help strengthen their planetary influence.
  • Anyone facing obstacles, fear, or negativity in devotion, she helps remove impediments and empower courage and clarity.

Conclusion

Navratri Day 6 is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the warrior goddess symbolizing strength, victory, and empowerment. Devotees perform morning bath rituals, decorate the altar, offer honey and fruits, recite stotras and mantras, and observe aarti. The day is especially meaningful for unmarried women, those with weak Jupiter placements, and anyone battling obstacles or negativity. When practiced with true devotion, Day 6 brings courage, clarity, and blessings that resonate beyond the festival itself.

 

QUICK LINKS