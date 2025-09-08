LIVE TV
Shraadh Rituals: Simple Ways To Reduce Negative Karma And Bring Peace In Life

Shraadh Rituals: Simple Ways To Reduce Negative Karma And Bring Peace In Life

Shraadh is a sacred Hindu ritual where we honor our ancestors. Doing it with devotion can help reduce negative karma and bring peace and blessings into your life.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 8, 2025 16:34:40 IST

Shraadh is a special Hindu ritual where we honor our ancestors. It’s more than just a tradition—doing Shraadh can actually help reduce bad karma in our lives. By paying respect to our ancestors through prayers, offerings, and rituals, we can invite their blessings and create positive energy around us.

Why Shraadh Matters

Shraadh happens once a year according to the lunar calendar. During this time, people offer food, prayers, and gifts to their ancestors. The idea is that our ancestors look out for us, and performing Shraadh can bring peace to them and good vibes to us. Giving during Shraadh is seen as a selfless act, and selfless acts always generate positivity.

How Shraadh Reduces Bad Karma

  1. Cleans Your Mind and Soul: Doing Shraadh helps you let go of guilt, anger, or negative thoughts. This cleans your mind and reduces the chances of bad karma building up.

  2. Brings Ancestors’ Blessings: Honoring ancestors during Shraadh is believed to invite their blessings. These blessings can protect you from problems and bring good luck.

  3. Encourages Selfless Giving: During Shraadh, people give food or help the needy. Doing good deeds like this creates positive karma, which balances out past mistakes.

When and How to Do Shraadh

Shraadh is usually done during Pitru Paksha or other auspicious days. Doing the rituals with focus and devotion makes them more effective. Even simple acts like offering food, chanting mantras, or helping the needy can have a big positive effect.

Benefits Beyond Karma

Shraadh doesn’t just reduce bad karma. It also helps you feel peaceful, strengthens family bonds, and reminds you to be grateful to your ancestors. Many people feel lighter and more positive after performing these rituals.

Doing Shraadh isn’t just a ritual—it’s a way to connect with your ancestors, reduce negative energy, and invite blessings into your life. Even small acts done sincerely can make a big difference.

