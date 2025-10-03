LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time

Karwa Chauth 2025 is one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, which showcases their love, commitment, and devotion towards their husbands. This year, the fast will be observed on October 10, 2025, which will begin at 6:21 AM on October 11 and conclude at 8:23 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 18:47:27 IST

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time

Karwa Chauth 2025 is one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, which showcases their love, commitment, and devotion towards their husbands. On this day, women observe a day-long fast (upavas), worship Chauth Mata, Goddess Gaura, Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikey, and Lord Ganesh, and break it only after seeing and praying to the moon. This year, the fast will be observed on October 10, 2025.

The best part is that Karwa Chauth is not only for married women but also for unmarried women, who also observe a strict fast to fulfil their wish to have a good life partner. 

When is Karwa Chauth 2025?

  • Chaturthi Tithi Begins – October 9, 2025 – 10:54 PM

  • Chaturthi Tithi Ends – October 10, 2025 – 07:38 PM

  • Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat – October 10, 2025 – 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM

  • Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day – October 10, 2025 – 08:13 PM

  • Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time – October 10, 2025 – 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Upavas Duration 

Karwa Chauth upavasa will be of 14 hours 2 minutes duration, which will begin at 6:21 AM on October 11 and conclude at 8:23 PM. Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed four days after Karwa Chauth for the well-being of sons. Meanwhile, the fast of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the day of Karwa Chauth in Maharashtra and other regions. 

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Rituals

1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up.

2. Women in some regions consume Sargi before sunrise.

3. They get ready and wear new traditional attire, and observe a fast throughout the day.

4. Women prepare various delicious foods such as halwa, poori, and other vegetables.

5. In the evening before sunset, they worship Chauth Mata and offer the prepared food to the Goddess and recite the vrat katha.

6. They offer arghya to the Sun before it sets.

7. Once the moon rises, they see the moon first, offer arghya to the Moo,n and then they see their husband’s face and break their fast by drinking water.

8. After breaking the fast, they can eat the sattvik food.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 6:47 PM IST
When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time
When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time
When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time
When is Karwa Chauth 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time

QUICK LINKS