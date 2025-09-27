LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Why Chana, Poori, and Halwa Hold a Sacred Place in Navratri Festivities and Kanya Pujan Rituals

Why Chana, Poori, and Halwa Hold a Sacred Place in Navratri Festivities and Kanya Pujan Rituals

Chana, poori, and halwa are the sacred prasad offered during Navratri’s Ashtami and Navami. Their history blends religious devotion, balanced nutrition, and symbolism. Prepared in pure ghee for Kanya Puja, they honor young girls as avatars of the goddess. This trio provides energy, strength, prosperity, and marks the humble, spiritual end of the Navratri fast in every household.

Why Chana, Poori, and Halwa Hold a Sacred Place in Navratri Festivities and Kanya Pujan Rituals

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 27, 2025 11:08:39 IST

Why Only Chana, Poori, and Halwa in Navratri

The combination of chana, poori, and halwa is an intrinsic part of Navratri’s concluding rituals, especially Kanya Pujan performed on Ashtami and Navami. Their presence on the plate merges devotion, tradition, and well-thought nutrition.

Spiritual and Religious Importance

Navratri culminates with the worship of young girls—believed to be earthly incarnations of Goddess Durga. The foods offered are considered pure (satvik), free from onion and garlic, and apt for prasad. Chana symbolizes strength and endurance; halwa represents prosperity and sweetness in life while poori stands for completeness and the fullness of blessings. Together, they honor Goddess Annapurna, deity of nourishment, and embody gratitude for abundance.

Cultural Roots and Ritual Practice

The meal’s simplicity and purity reflect humility and devotion. Feeding young girls this meal is believed to invoke the goddess’s blessings, ensuring prosperity and protection for the family. The dishes are also practical, being easy to prepare in large batches for communal distribution, further encouraging togetherness and equality among devotees.

Nutritional Value after Fasting

After several days of consuming light sattvic foods, breaking the fast with this wholesome trio is ideal. Chickpeas (chana) provide protein, fiber, and vital minerals. Halwa, made from semolina and ghee, delivers much-needed energy and healthy fats. Poori, as wheat bread, adds satisfaction and sustenance. The combination helps stabilize the digestive system and reestablishes energy levels gently, preventing discomfort after fasting.

Mythological and Seasonal Relevance

Legends explain these dishes were chosen due to harvest cycles (wheat and chana are freshly available in spring). Moreover, mythology links the ritual to Goddess Durga’s own acts—transforming into a young girl to defeat evil and bless her devotees with food and protection. This ritual is, thus, about honoring both the goddess and the spirit of selfless giving at the end of spiritual austerity.

The information is presented for educational and cultural awareness. Rituals and dietary practices may vary by tradition; for health or nutrition concerns, please seek guidance from a qualified expert or family elder.

ashtamibhog traditionschana poori halwaDurga worshipKanya PujanNavratri Prasadnutritional valueSpiritual Significance

Why Chana, Poori, and Halwa Hold a Sacred Place in Navratri Festivities and Kanya Pujan Rituals

QUICK LINKS