Home > Astrology > Lucky Colors and Numbers for Every Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign has lucky colors and numbers that bring positivity and good fortune. Using them can enhance confidence, energy, and opportunities.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 5, 2025 17:29:39 IST

Astrology often connects zodiac signs with specific colors and numbers that are believed to bring good luck, positive energy, and success. By aligning your choices with these lucky colors and numbers, you can enhance confidence, attract opportunities, and improve your overall well-being.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

  • Lucky Colors: Red, White – Boost energy and courage.

  • Lucky Numbers: 1, 9 – Encourage leadership and ambition.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

  • Lucky Colors: Green, Pink – Promote harmony and prosperity.

  • Lucky Numbers: 2, 6 – Help with patience and stability.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

  • Lucky Colors: Yellow, Light Green – Stimulate creativity and communication.

  • Lucky Numbers: 3, 5 – Enhance versatility and curiosity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

  • Lucky Colors: Silver, White – Bring emotional balance and intuition.

  • Lucky Numbers: 2, 7 – Support sensitivity and nurturing instincts.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

  • Lucky Colors: Gold, Orange – Encourage confidence and leadership.

  • Lucky Numbers: 1, 4 – Promote determination and ambition.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

  • Lucky Colors: Green, Brown – Boost organization and practicality.

  • Lucky Numbers: 5, 6 – Enhance analytical thinking and focus.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

  • Lucky Colors: Pink, Blue – Foster balance, harmony, and relationships.

  • Lucky Numbers: 6, 9 – Promote fairness and diplomacy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

  • Lucky Colors: Red, Black – Increase power, passion, and transformation.

  • Lucky Numbers: 9, 3 – Support intuition and intensity.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

  • Lucky Colors: Purple, Blue – Encourage adventure and wisdom.

  • Lucky Numbers: 3, 7 – Aid exploration and optimism.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

  • Lucky Colors: Brown, Gray – Promote discipline and responsibility.

  • Lucky Numbers: 4, 8 – Enhance perseverance and ambition.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

  • Lucky Colors: Blue, Turquoise – Boost creativity and innovation.

  • Lucky Numbers: 4, 7 – Encourage originality and humanitarian efforts.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

  • Lucky Colors: Sea Green, Lavender – Foster compassion and intuition.

  • Lucky Numbers: 3, 7 – Support imagination and spiritual growth.

QUICK LINKS