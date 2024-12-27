Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Concerned About Air Pollution?

The results show that 68% of the public is very concerned about air pollution, indicating how urgent it is to address this health and environmental issue.

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Concerned About Air Pollution?

A recent Bharat Pulse survey titled “The New Age” by NewsX has shed light on public attitudes toward air pollution, offering valuable insights into the gender composition and overall sentiment regarding this pressing issue.

The survey had a sample size of 1,631 participants, consisting of 87% males (1,412 respondents) and 13% females (219 respondents), reflecting diverse yet predominantly male perspectives.

Air Pollution Concern

When asked, “Are you concerned about air pollution?” the responses were as follows:

Bharat Pulse Survey- Air Pollution

Bharat Pulse Survey- Air Pollution

  • Yes: 68% of respondents expressed concern, acknowledging the critical impact of air pollution.
  • No: 31% of respondents stated they are not concerned, suggesting skepticism or a lack of immediate impact.
  • Maybe’ :1% of respondents were uncertain, reflecting a neutral or uninformed stance.

Urgency to address Air Pollution

The results show that 68% of the public is very concerned about air pollution, indicating how urgent it is to address this health and environmental issue. The 1% who are unsure and 31% who are unconcerned, however, suggest that there may be awareness or perceived relevance gaps.

Call to Action

This survey emphasizes the need for targeted efforts to address air pollution, with a large sample size and unambiguous findings.

The 68% of respondents who expressed concern should be actively engaged by governments and environmental organizations in order to raise awareness and encourage group action.

In addition, targeted campaigns are needed to inform the 31% of people who don’t care about the real effects of air pollution on the environment and human health.

Lastly, ‘new’ strategies should be implemented to ensure the issue resonates with diverse audiences, fostering a more inclusive and effective approach to combating air pollution.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

Filed under

air pollution Bharat Pulse Survey

Advertisement

Also Read

Congress, SAD Slam Centre For ‘Disrespect’ Over Manmohan Singh’s Cremation Site

Congress, SAD Slam Centre For ‘Disrespect’ Over Manmohan Singh’s Cremation Site

Family Of Three Found Charred In Chhattisgarh Home; Burnt Gas Cylinder, Lighter Recovered

Family Of Three Found Charred In Chhattisgarh Home; Burnt Gas Cylinder, Lighter Recovered

Bryant Park Holiday Market Catches Fire, Business Owners Left Devastated

Bryant Park Holiday Market Catches Fire, Business Owners Left Devastated

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In...

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

Entertainment

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox