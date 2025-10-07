 Bihar Elections 2025: The Transition Of ECI Conducting Elections From Six Phase In 2010 To Just Two Phase In 2025

Bihar Assembly elections is knocking the door with the Election Commission Of India announced the polling dates on October 7. It is official that the Bihar polling will be done in two phases:

Phase 1: November 6

Phase 2: November 11

Phase one will cover 121 constituencies in central Bihar on 6 November, while phase two will cover 122 seats in north, east, and south Bihar on 11 November.

The results will be declared on 14 November. The elections will determine the fate of the ruling NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which faces the INDIA bloc comprising RJD, Congress, and other parties. Officials confirmed polling will occur at 90,712 polling stations, with over 7.43 crore voters eligible to cast their votes.

Historical Context of Bihar Voting Phases

Bihar has reduced voting phases over the decades. The 2020 assembly elections were held in three phases, while earlier elections saw more phases due to logistical and security considerations. In 2015, voting took place in five phases, and in 2010, six phases were required.

Before 2000, undivided Bihar conducted elections in a single phase, including the 1995 and 1990 polls. Jharkhand was carved out in November 2000, after which Bihar adopted multi-phase elections for better administration.

The Election Commission cited voter awareness, CAPF availability, law and order, and operational efficiency as reasons for shorter polling phases in 2025.

Bihar has 7.43 crore registered voters, including 3.92 crore men, 3.50 crore women, and 1,725 third-gender voters. Voting will take place at 90,712 polling stations across the state. The term of the current 243-seat Bihar Assembly ends on 22 November.

The Election Commission reviewed preparations in Bihar from 4–5 October after political parties requested polls to be held after the Chhath festival, which runs from 25–28 October.

Authorities also ensured that logistics, security, and administrative arrangements were adequate for conducting elections in two phases safely and efficiently. This approach ensures that Central Armed Police Forces and officials are optimally deployed. Shorter polling phases also reduce election expenditure while maintaining transparency and fairness. Authorities hope that this schedule will increase voter convenience, reduce logistical challenges, and improve the overall effectiveness of Bihar Assembly elections.

Political Stakes in 2025 Bihar Polls

The 2025 Bihar elections will test the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The opposition INDIA bloc, comprising RJD, Congress, and allies, is campaigning aggressively to challenge the NDA.

Both sides focus on regional development, governance, and social welfare schemes as key issues. Analysts note that voter sentiment in central, north, and southern Bihar will play a decisive role in forming the new government.

Candidates have intensified outreach through rallies, meetings, and door-to-door campaigns. The two-phase election allows security and polling personnel to manage large-scale electoral activities while ensuring smooth and fair voting across all constituencies. Since the first Bihar Assembly election in 1951, the state has witnessed changes in voting phases to accommodate security, administrative needs, and voter convenience.

How To Cast You Vote In Bihar ?

A Voter Guide (in Hindi/English/Local Language) shall be provided to every elector’s household ahead of election, giving them information about the date and time of poll, contact details of the BLOs, important websites, helpline numbers, documents required for identification at the polling station besides other important information including the Do’s and Don’ts for voters at the polling station. This Voter Guide will be distributed along with Voter Information Slips by the BLOs.

