“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rejected the exit polls’ predictions of a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, stating that he doesn’t believe in false hope or misconceptions.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav pointed out that even while people were still standing in long queues to cast their votes, exit polls predicting the NDA’s victory had already been released. He criticised the surveys for lacking transparency, questioning their sample size and methodology, which he claimed were not disclosed to the public.

“Yesterday, people stood in long queues during voting, even until 6 or 7 in the evening. People patiently waited to cast their votes. And while voting was still going on, exit polls started coming out. We neither live in false optimism nor in misunderstanding. These surveys are brought out merely to create a psychological impact — to put pressure on the officials involved in the election process. If you ask any of those showing these surveys about the sample size, none of them can tell you. Neither the sample size nor the criteria of the survey have been made public,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Tejashwi to Take Oath as Bihar CM on November 18

He noted that the Mahagathbandhan collected feedback from the people following the completion of the voting procedure, emphasising the need to achieve even better results than those of the 1995 Bihar state elections. Tejashwi also reiterated his earlier announcement of taking oath as Chief Minister on November 18, asserting that people have voted in large numbers against the NDA government, citing the inevitable change in state regime.

“After the election ended, we collected feedback from people, and the information we received has been extremely positive. In the past, such positive feedback never used to come. You can say that the feedback we received this time is even better than what we got during the 1995 elections. Everyone has voted in large numbers against this government, and this time, change is definitely going to happen. I had already said that the results will come on the 14th, and the oath ceremony will be held on the 18th,” Yadav said.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Lead in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

The People’s Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

Multiple Surveys Forecast Clear Edge for NDA

People’s Insight’s survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.