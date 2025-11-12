LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > “Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rejected the exit polls' predictions of a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, stating that he doesn’t believe in false hope or misconceptions. Tejashwi also reiterated his earlier announcement of taking oath as Chief Minister on November 18, asserting that people have voted in large numbers against the NDA government, citing the inevitable change in state regime.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions. (Representative Image: ANI)
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 12, 2025 13:41:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rejected the exit polls’ predictions of a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, stating that he doesn’t believe in false hope or misconceptions. 

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav pointed out that even while people were still standing in long queues to cast their votes, exit polls predicting the NDA’s victory had already been released. He criticised the surveys for lacking transparency, questioning their sample size and methodology, which he claimed were not disclosed to the public. 

“Yesterday, people stood in long queues during voting, even until 6 or 7 in the evening. People patiently waited to cast their votes. And while voting was still going on, exit polls started coming out. We neither live in false optimism nor in misunderstanding. These surveys are brought out merely to create a psychological impact — to put pressure on the officials involved in the election process. If you ask any of those showing these surveys about the sample size, none of them can tell you. Neither the sample size nor the criteria of the survey have been made public,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Tejashwi to Take Oath as Bihar CM on November 18

He noted that the Mahagathbandhan collected feedback from the people following the completion of the voting procedure, emphasising the need to achieve even better results than those of the 1995 Bihar state elections. Tejashwi also reiterated his earlier announcement of taking oath as Chief Minister on November 18, asserting that people have voted in large numbers against the NDA government, citing the inevitable change in state regime.

“After the election ended, we collected feedback from people, and the information we received has been extremely positive. In the past, such positive feedback never used to come. You can say that the feedback we received this time is even better than what we got during the 1995 elections. Everyone has voted in large numbers against this government, and this time, change is definitely going to happen. I had already said that the results will come on the 14th, and the oath ceremony will be held on the 18th,” Yadav said.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Lead in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind

 The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

The People’s Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

Multiple Surveys Forecast Clear Edge for NDA 

People’s Insight’s survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar election exit poll 2025Bihar Electionsbihar exit poll 2025 aaj takbihar exit poll resultBihar Exit Poll Result 2025Bihar Exit Pollsbiharelectionnewsexit pollexit poll resultExit pollsJDUjourno mirrorMAHAHGATHBANDHANNDAnda exit poll winrjdtejashwitejashwi yadav

RELATED News

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Women Voters Outnumbered and Outshined Men at the Polls

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

LATEST NEWS

iPhone Pocket Designed By Issey Miyake Launched At $230, An Expensive Pouch For Your Phone

Govinda Speaks Up After Sudden Hospitalisation in Mumbai Following A Collapse

‘We Were Desperate To Have Him Back’ BCCI Denies Neglecting Mohammed Shami

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Retail Investors Lead, 10% Subscribed, Grey Market Signals Listing Gains

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription, Allotment On November 17- Here Are The Key Details

Who Runs Al Falah University Faridabad? Delhi Blast Probe Puts Spotlight On Founders, Inside Story

Passenger Takes Bath Inside Moving Train; Was It Intentional Or Publicity Stunt?

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Download IIM CAT Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions
“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions
“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions
“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

QUICK LINKS