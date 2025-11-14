‘Iss Baar Toh Humlog Clean Sweep Ho Rahe Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For His Bold Statement A Day Before Bihar Election Result

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav has been trailing and leading back and forth ever since the voting commenced at 8 am on November 14 for the Bihar election result. Tejashwi, who has been on an extensive promotional spree for the elections, is getting brutally trolled for a bold remark he made just a day before the results.

In a video now going viral, Tejashwi Yadav can be seen telling the media, “Iss Baar Toh Humlog Clean Sweep Ho Rahe Hai.” when in reality, the situation tells a completely different story.

“Iss Baar Toh Humlog Clean Sweep Ho Rahe Hai”- Tejashwi Yadav Task completed successfully @yadavtejashwi 😂😂😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/S6L1lsenBX — BALA (@erbmjha) November 14, 2025

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks set for a landslide in Bihar, and Nitish Kumar seems ready to lock in his fifth straight term as chief minister. As of 1:30 pm, the NDA was leading in 200 out of 243 seats way ahead of its 2020 tally of 122. On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan managed lead in just 38 seats, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party hadn’t picked up a single one.

Nitish Kumar holds the record as Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is ahead in Raghopur. Other big names in the race include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, JJD’s Tej Pratap, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar.

Counting started at 8 am. Most exit polls called the contest for the NDA, which includes JD(U). Tejashwi Yadav brushed off those predictions though, insisting the Mahagathbandhan would win big and form the next government.

