NDA Meeting Monday, Nitish Kumar To Be Elected Leader Again After Bihar Elections Result

The alliance's arrangement to retain the existing cabinet while portraying their government as stable and decisive was indicated by the prompt assemblage of the legislative party and the selection of Nitish Kumar as its leader.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 15, 2025 23:28:28 IST

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in India is planning to solidify its alliance through the formation of a government in Bihar state after winning the elections with a clear majority.  Reports says that on Monday the alliance’s legislative party will gather to appoint Nitish Kumar as their leader. This is the very first step in the process that comes after the state cabinet meeting and just before the end of the Assembly’s term. After being elected by the legislature party, Nitish will submit to the Governor his claim to form a new government and thus, get ready for the swearing in ceremony.

Nitish Kumar is likely to initially tender his resignation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan as a part of the transition and subsequently hold the legislative party meeting at his house. Thereafter, he will go back to his assertion of government formation. A different location that was considered for the swearing in ceremony is the historical Gandhi Maidan, which could be the new government’s swearing in place instead of the usual venue where Nitish has taken his oath twice. Moreover, several leaders from the alliance, including the top leaders of Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have already begun talks that reveal the coalition’s unity even though formalities are still needed.

The NDA’s move was strategically timed after the huge victory in the state Assembly elections, which eventually led to the claim of a more active and open government formation. The alliance’s arrangement to retain the existing cabinet while portraying their government as stable and decisive was indicated by the prompt assemblage of the legislative party and the selection of Nitish as its leader. The focus is now on the oath taking ceremony and the composition of the new government, which are likely to be very effective in further consolidating the NDA’s mandate in Bihar as the procedural barriers are being removed.

Also Read: ‘Go And Ask Tejashwi Yadav First Why…’ Rohini Acharya’s First Statement Following Her Exit After Bihar Elections

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:28 PM IST
