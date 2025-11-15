LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Go And Ask Tejashwi Yadav First Why…' Rohini Acharya's First Statement Following Her Exit After Bihar Elections

Rohini Acharya’s exit highlights the significant disputes internally within the RJD’s leading family, raising even more questions about the party's leadership and its prospect in the wake of the electoral defeat.

'Go And Ask Tejashwi Yadav First Why...' Rohini Acharya’s First Statement Following Her Exit After Bihar Elections. (Image Credit: X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 15, 2025 22:38:21 IST

The day after the RJD led Mahagathbandhan faced a major defeat in the Bihar assembly elections, the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya, made it known that she was leaving the political scene and cutting off all connections with her family.

What Did Rohini Acharya Say Following Her Exit After Bihar Elections?

At Patna airport, she explained her reasons for this decision to the press, stating that influential members of her party were the ones responsible for her exit. ‘You must fly and inquire from Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. They are the ones who have expelled me from the family,’ she elaborated, making it very clear her disconnection from the Yadav political scene.

Rohini Acharya, who once made the news for doing a kidney transplant to her father, now speaks of her politics in terms of a disgraced and mistreated person. ‘When I pointed out the party’s failure, the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Alam were used against me leading to my rejection: ‘When you mention Sanjay Yadav and Rameez … you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, and abused,’ she said,’ were her words to the press. Besides her public showing of loyalty and sacrifice, her emotional and accusatory remarks created a contradictory situation.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rohini directly pointed the finger at Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, claiming they had advised her to quit in this dramatic fashion. ‘I am leaving politics and I am disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez have suggested to me … and I will accept the blame,’ were her words. Her declaration highlights the significant disputes internally within the RJD’s leading family, raising even more questions about the party’s leadership and its prospect in the wake of the electoral defeat.

Also Read: First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:38 PM IST
