First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, dropped a major shock on Saturday, a day after the RJD suffered a heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. In a surprising move, she announced that she was quitting politics and disowning her family. Her statement has triggered fresh turmoil within the Yadav family and the party, which is already dealing with internal rifts.

In a post on X, Acharya said that she took the step under pressure from senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav. She also hinted at taking responsibility for some unnamed issue, though it remains unclear whether she was referring to the party’s election loss or something else. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do … nd I’m taking all the blame’s,” she wrote.

Her resignation comes at a time when the party is already struggling with internal cracks. Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled earlier and went on to form his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal. He fielded candidates against the RJD, including one against Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur. However, the party failed to win even a single seat, including Mahua, from where Tej Pratap contested.

Reports suggest that Rohini Acharya had been unhappy with Tej Pratap’s removal. In the months leading up to the elections, she posted several emotional and angry messages on social media, even unfollowing political leaders and family members at one point. She also defended herself against rumours, challenging critics to prove their allegations and reminding people that she had donated a kidney to her father in 2022.

Despite her frustration, she occasionally posted supportive messages for the party. On November 9, during the election period, she wished her brother Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday and praised his leadership.

