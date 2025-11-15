LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Her resignation comes at a time when the party is already struggling with internal cracks. Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled earlier and went on to form his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter, Quits Politics
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter, Quits Politics

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 16:46:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, dropped a major shock on Saturday, a day after the RJD suffered a heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. In a surprising move, she announced that she was quitting politics and disowning her family. Her statement has triggered fresh turmoil within the Yadav family and the party, which is already dealing with internal rifts.

In a post on X, Acharya said that she took the step under pressure from senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav. She also hinted at taking responsibility for some unnamed issue, though it remains unclear whether she was referring to the party’s election loss or something else. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do … nd I’m taking all the blame’s,” she wrote.

Her resignation comes at a time when the party is already struggling with internal cracks. Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled earlier and went on to form his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal. He fielded candidates against the RJD, including one against Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur. However, the party failed to win even a single seat, including Mahua, from where Tej Pratap contested.

Reports suggest that Rohini Acharya had been unhappy with Tej Pratap’s removal. In the months leading up to the elections, she posted several emotional and angry messages on social media, even unfollowing political leaders and family members at one point. She also defended herself against rumours, challenging critics to prove their allegations and reminding people that she had donated a kidney to her father in 2022.

Despite her frustration, she occasionally posted supportive messages for the party. On November 9, during the election period, she wished her brother Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday and praised his leadership.

ALSO READ: Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter, Quits Politics After RJD’s Bihar Poll Debacle: All You Need To Know

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar election results 2025home-hero-pos-9Lalu Prasad YadavRohini AcharyaTej Pratap Yadavtejashwi yadav

RELATED News

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter, Quits Politics After RJD’s Bihar Poll Debacle: All You Need To Know

Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Secured More Votes Than BJP, Still Lost Bihar Elections Due To This Reason

Is The Mahagathbandhan In Shock? Rahul Gandhi Joins Mallikarjun Kharge In High-Level Congress Meet Post-Bihar Defeat

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

NDA’s Big Bihar Win: What Does It Mean For National Politics And Opposition Plans For 2026?

LATEST NEWS

Adolf Hitler’s Penis Size Was Less Than 2 Inches, Had Just One Testicle, New DNA Analysis Reveals Shocking Details

Pavasiya family’s unique initiative brings joy to orphaned children on Children’s Day

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Spirit Medium in India

CLEAR Premium Water and Radisson Blu New Delhi – Dwarka Announce a First-of-Its-Kind Exclusive rPET Partnership in Hospitality

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Who Is Rohini Acharya? RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Who Donated Kidney To Him, ‘Disowns’ Family, Know Her Husband & Net Worth

Madam Sarpanch out on Ultra Play OTT: Kishor Kadam and Devika Daftardar’s much-awaited web series is now streaming

CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As ‘Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights’

Prime Co-op Bank Launches Vadodara Cyclothon for a Fitter India: Pedal Towards Progress

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results
First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results
First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results
First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

QUICK LINKS