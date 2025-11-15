LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter, Quits Politics After RJD’s Bihar Poll Debacle: All You Need To Know

Her announcement created a stir within Bihar’s political circle, especially at a time when the Mahagathbandhan is facing one of its biggest electoral setbacks.

Rohini Acharya (Image source: X)
Rohini Acharya (Image source: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 16:01:46 IST

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and sister of Tejashwi Yadav, announced on Saturday that she was quitting politics and cutting ties with her family. Her statement came a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan suffered a massive defeat in the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025.

In a post on X, Rohini said she had been asked to quit politics and disown her family by Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. Rohini wrote in her post on X, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame.”

Her announcement created a stir within Bihar’s political circle, especially at a time when the Mahagathbandhan is facing one of its biggest electoral setbacks.

The Bihar Election Results 2025 delivered a historic victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United). The NDA won 202 out of 243 seats, marking its strongest performance in the state so far. The BJP won 89 seats and the JD(U) secured 85. The alliance’s smaller partners also performed well. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) won 19 of the 28 seats it contested, while Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM won 5. The Rashtra Lok Morcha grabbed 4 out of 6 seats.

On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan suffered a severe loss, winning only 35 seats. The RJD, which was the single largest party in 2020, was reduced to just 26 seats this time. The Congress managed only 6 seats.

ALSO READ: Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Secured More Votes Than BJP, Still Lost Bihar Elections Due To This Reason

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 4:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS