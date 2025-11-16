Rohini Acharya, daughter of politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, recently got into the news because of her somewhat shocking departure from politics but also due to her private life. Her partner, Samaresh Singh, who is a man with a very impressive but also very quiet personal history. It is rumored that Samaresh was the late Ranvijay Singh’s, a notorious income tax officer in Mumbai, son. He is an educated man, who has been through several elite institutions such as a BA in Economics at Hindu College, GRE at the Delhi School of Economics, and an MBA at the prestigious INSEAD Business School.

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband Who Once Made Headlines With Wedding Extravaganza

The union of Rohini and Samaresh in 2002 was nothing short of a fairy tale, it was a lavish celebration that would not only be remembered by the couple but also the whole community. Their marriage was the subject of much speculation, since local sources claimed that for one of the first times after India was freed from colonial rule, the village of Hichhan Bigha got roads and electricity just for the occasion. The wedding was attended by a large number of villagers, security personnel, and new cars, most of which were allegedly bought under dubious situations, had appeared at the wedding, however, it is said that later on, they were returned to the showrooms.

Rohini Acharya’s Family

The duo has created a family life away from the public eye. Rohini and Samaresh have three kids one daughter, Ananya, and two sons, Aditya and Arihant. For several years, the family lived abroad first in the USA and then in Singapore where Samaresh was a managing director at an investment bank. The overseas setup and his professional stature are in sharp contrast to the political mess surrounding Rohini’s recent announcement of quitting politics and cutting off her family ties, thus revealing a personal world that has mostly been hidden from her public persona.

