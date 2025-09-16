Actor Anshuman Jha's First Ray Films unveils six-film slate with 'Lakadbaggha 2' on its 10th anniversary
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 15:37:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): First Ray Films, the Mumbai-based independent production company founded by actor-producer-director Anshuman Jha, has unveiled a six-film slate as it marks its 10th anniversary, reported Variety.

The company has produced genre films, including social media thriller ‘MonaDarling’ (2016), LGBTQ+ road trip film ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’ which starred Zareen Khan in the lead role, and action film ‘Lakadbaggha’ (2023).

Three films are scheduled for theatrical release over the next six months. It includes directorial black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli,’ followed by Harish Vyas’s ‘Hari Ka Om’ and sequel ‘Lakadbaggha 2,’ which completed production earlier this year, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the company will also begin production on three new projects in 2026, working with both established and debut directors.

The slate includes an untitled noir-thriller set in Mumbai at the cusp of the millennium about twins. Another includes ‘Bajrangi,’ directed by Parth Saurabh and ‘Ovi & The Monk,’ the debut feature from Jasraj Padhaye, reported Variety.

‘Ovi & The Monk’ centres on a boy who travels across the Himalayas to reunite a dog with its owner following his father’s death during the pandemic.

‘Bajrangi’ is set in Bihar and examines themes of service and tradition in contemporary India, according to Variety.

“I have always believed that films don’t fail, budgets fail,” said Jha, as quoted by Variety.

“For us to have survived for over a decade is a testament to the audiences who are willing to embrace stories that are fresh, disruptive, and honest. I am deeply grateful to our investors whose faith has kept us going — their belief proves that films can not only make a cultural impact but also be a profitable game in the long run, much like what A24 has shown globally,” added Jha.

“My hope is to turn it into an ecosystem that survives beyond me. We aren’t creating projects, we are creating honest cinema — in collaboration with talent from all around the globe — which will stand the test of time — hopefully. Our slate is bold, disruptive and hopefully unforgettable,” said Anshuman Jha as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

