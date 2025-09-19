LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 16:18:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for the song ‘Ya Ali’, has passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The Northeast India Festival also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving. “He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement added.

The news has sent a shockwave across the nation, with condolences and tributes pouring on social media.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the passing of Garg with a heartfelt tribute.

“Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come,” a part of his tweet read.

Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, also took to his X handle and grieved Garg’s sudden passing.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also reacted to the news and added, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend. #ZubeenGarg.”

Known for contribution to Indian music industry, especially his presence in the Assamese culture, Zubeen Garg also sang in the Hindi and Bengali film industries. One of his biggest Bollywood breakthrough came with the song ‘Ya Ali’ from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Gangster’. The song also got him multiple nominations. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

