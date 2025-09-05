LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

2025 witnessed some of Bollywood’s most glamorous weddings, where love stories turned into grand celebrations. From star-studded guest lists to breathtaking venues and dreamy bridal looks, these celebrity unions captured headlines and hearts alike. Fans relished every detail of these big fat weddings that blended tradition, luxury, and romance, making them truly unforgettable moments in Bollywood history.

Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 16:47:58 IST

The wonderful love year of Bollywood 2025 continued with many Bollywood actors who celebrated their wedding festivities in beautiful celebrations that dazzled fans and the press. From small family affairs to wonderful destination weddings, the industry has truly been blessed with prominent beautiful unions that will usher in new beginnings. 

Star-studded weddings that captured hearts

After little time from the New Year, singer Armaan Malik got married to influencer Aashna Shroff, in a simple yet heart-warming outdoor wedding. He tied up, a few days later, best friend Dharal Surelia and chart-topping singer Darshan Raval got married, in a close-knit celebration. Rapper Raftaar also tied the knot after thoughtfully blending Malayali traditions and Sikh traditions in a Kerala wedding that respected his cultural roots. 

Stylish and intimate celebrations

Actor Prateik Babbar and actress Priya Banerjee wed privately at Prateik’s residence in a wedding that echoed their bond. Content creator-turned-actress Prajakta Koli married lawyer Vrishank Khanal after a decade of being together. Dev Joshi, from Baalveer, married his childhood girlfriend in Nepal in a stunning ceremony that highlighted everyone’s traditional attire with a small ceremony that was full of colour. 

Glamourous Rumored Weddings to Watch

We have some thrilling rumored weddings happening this year, with any luck, and the one we are all buzzing about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been mentioned publicly since 2022.  Another celeb couple is florally decorated actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.  Reports allege they are also making plans for a wedding, which may be more extravagant than Hrithik’s.  We have these being true Bollywood weddings in a red carpet extravaganza.

Love is blooming in a Big Way on + off Screen

2025 delivers yet another year of blossoming love stories, on-screen and off, giving the fans fairy-tale weddings filled with glam and heartfelt memories. Bollywood romances inspire many and prove once again that true love conquers all and is a great glue that unify people from all places.

The extravagance of Bollywood weddings in 2025 exemplifies glam, tradition, and a new start. What a wild year for the worldwide fans!

This article highlights reported celebrity weddings for entertainment purposes only. Details are based on media coverage, and readers should verify updates from official sources for accurate and confirmed information.

Tags: 2025BollywoodcelebritiescouplesentertainmentEventsglamourlovemarriageWeddings

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025
Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025
Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025
Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

QUICK LINKS