Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Celebrities Who Found Love & Tied the Knot in 2025

The wonderful love year of Bollywood 2025 continued with many Bollywood actors who celebrated their wedding festivities in beautiful celebrations that dazzled fans and the press. From small family affairs to wonderful destination weddings, the industry has truly been blessed with prominent beautiful unions that will usher in new beginnings.

Star-studded weddings that captured hearts

After little time from the New Year, singer Armaan Malik got married to influencer Aashna Shroff, in a simple yet heart-warming outdoor wedding. He tied up, a few days later, best friend Dharal Surelia and chart-topping singer Darshan Raval got married, in a close-knit celebration. Rapper Raftaar also tied the knot after thoughtfully blending Malayali traditions and Sikh traditions in a Kerala wedding that respected his cultural roots.

Stylish and intimate celebrations

Actor Prateik Babbar and actress Priya Banerjee wed privately at Prateik’s residence in a wedding that echoed their bond. Content creator-turned-actress Prajakta Koli married lawyer Vrishank Khanal after a decade of being together. Dev Joshi, from Baalveer, married his childhood girlfriend in Nepal in a stunning ceremony that highlighted everyone’s traditional attire with a small ceremony that was full of colour.

Glamourous Rumored Weddings to Watch

We have some thrilling rumored weddings happening this year, with any luck, and the one we are all buzzing about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been mentioned publicly since 2022. Another celeb couple is florally decorated actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Reports allege they are also making plans for a wedding, which may be more extravagant than Hrithik’s. We have these being true Bollywood weddings in a red carpet extravaganza.

Love is blooming in a Big Way on + off Screen

2025 delivers yet another year of blossoming love stories, on-screen and off, giving the fans fairy-tale weddings filled with glam and heartfelt memories. Bollywood romances inspire many and prove once again that true love conquers all and is a great glue that unify people from all places.

The extravagance of Bollywood weddings in 2025 exemplifies glam, tradition, and a new start. What a wild year for the worldwide fans!

This article highlights reported celebrity weddings for entertainment purposes only. Details are based on media coverage, and readers should verify updates from official sources for accurate and confirmed information.