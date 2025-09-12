LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family

Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family

Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 14:53:07 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police has filed a case of alleged dowry harassment against the Kannada actor and filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavathi and son Pavan.

According to the FIR registered at the Jnanabharathi Police Station, the complainant, Pavitra, wife of Pavan, has alleged that his husband and his family have demanded more money despite the dowry given during their marriage in 2021.

According to the complaint, Pavan was unemployed and would stay at home while Pavitra managed the household expenses.

Later, Pavan allegedly demanded money from Pavitra for starting a film institute named Kala Samrat Team Academy. To arrange the money, Pavitra allegedly pledged her mother’s jewelery and gave the money to her husband, Pavan.

However, the academy incurred losses and was subsequently shut down. In the complaint, Pavitra allegedly raised a loan of Rs 10 lakh and gave it to her husband.

As per the complaint, at the time of marriage, Pavithra’s family gave a ring worth Rs 1 lakh and bore the wedding expenses. She even borrowed a loan and paid them Rs 10 lakh to support Pavan and his family for a business, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.

However, Pavithra has now alleged that she was thrown out of the house. Pavitra has filed a complaint claiming dowry harassment. The Bengaluru police are currently investigating the case.

The FIR has been filed under Section 85 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961,

S Narayan is a popular Kannada filmmaker who is popular for films like Anuragada Alegalu, Megha Maale, Thavarina Thottilu and Bevu Bella. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: dowry harassmentFIRpavans-narayan

RELATED News

MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
Delhi HC order in Aishwarya Rai case lays strong foundation for Right of Publicity, says Advocate Pravin Anand
Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 to mark a decade of cinema, event dates announced
'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals
Manoj Bajpayee left struggling as Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap seek his 'blessings'

LATEST NEWS

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family

QUICK LINKS