"I would request a red carpet…": Sonu Sood welcomes PM Modi's visit to flood-affected Punjab

New Delhi [India] September 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his arrival in flood-affected Punjab.

Sonu Sood, who has been actively engaged in supporting relief efforts for the state, spoke to ANI and shared his thoughts.

“I would like to thank our honourable Prime Minister for his visit to Punjab. I would request all the political parties to prepare a red carpet for his arrival. Whenever this state has faced challenges, it has always found help, and this time we need PM Modi’s support. Punjab wants to stand back again, and with the government’s help, the difficult journey will become easy,” he said.

Reflecting on the situation in Punjab, the actor praised the high spirits of the people. “We went to a few villages and met the people. They were very welcoming towards us, despite living in challenging conditions,” he added.

Sonu went on to show support for the ongoing relief efforts being made across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected region of Gurdaspur in Punjab on September 9, as announced by the Punjab BJP on Sunday.

PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the ‘Fateh’ actor reached Punjab on Sunday to support relief efforts for the flood-affected communities in Punjab. Taking to his Instagram handle today, he also posted pictures from his visit to flood-affected areas.

“With Punjab, Forever. We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak — and the strength that refused to fade. Villages under water, lives uprooted, but hope still standing. Whatever Punjab needs, we are here. To help. To rebuild. To heal — together. With Punjab. Forever.”

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in recent years, triggered by swollen rivers and heavy rainfall. Several villages were submerged, leaving thousands of people struggling for essential supplies.

The death toll in the state has risen to 48, and three others remain missing, officials said on Monday. (ANI)

