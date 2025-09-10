LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Jimmy Fallon tries 'Bhangra' with Karan Aujla, fans say "Punjabi cha gaye oye"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 21:38:20 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 10 (ANI): Punjabi singer Karan Aujla made sure to take ‘desi vibes’ to the world stage as he appeared on American television, where he taught Jimmy Fallon “bhangra” on The Tonight Show.

In the video shared by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the singer, who recently released his new album P-Pop Culture, was seen greeting Jimmy with a hug before announcing, “So I am going to teach you some bhangra today.” Jimmy, dressed in his usual suit, looked unsure and joked, “I am too stiff.” But with Karan’s help, he quickly loosened up and joined him in grooving to “Gabru” from the singer’s latest album.

Karan wore a classic black kurta-pyjama with a sleeveless jacket for the show.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section, calling it a proud day for Punjabi music and culture.

One fan wrote, “Making us all proud!! Super excited to watch this episode.” Another added, “Punjabi cha gaye oye.” Some even laughed at Jimmy’s first clumsy steps, saying, “At least he tried; Americans look so funny doing bhangra.”

Karan’s appearance on Fallon comes just weeks after he dropped P-Pop Culture, his third studio album, which was released in Montreal during a sold-out concert.

Next, Aujla is set to perform at Rolling Loud India on November 23, 2025, in Navi Mumbai. The lineup also includes Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Sambata, and more. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

