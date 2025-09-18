'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets OTT release date on Netflix, details inside
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 22:10:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Ashwin Kumar’s ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is all set to roar its way on the OTT space.

One of the biggest releases of the year, the film will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 19, the makers announced. “Bhakti shakti ka roop legi. Aa raha hai Mahavatar Narsimha. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix,” the official announcement stated.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netflix also confirmed the same and added, “The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom.” The film will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ originally opened in theatres on July 25, 2025.

A first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, it is based on the ten avatars of Bhagwan Vishnu.

The film connected with viewers from all age groups, with positive responses pouring across social media platforms. Within 10 days of its release, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ crossed Rs 100 crore at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of India.

The makers recently celebrated 50 days across cinema halls, “A Glorious Milestone Etched In History. UNSTOPPABLE! 50 DAYS of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your Unwavering Love made this HISTORIC MILESTONE possible. We’re grateful beyond words.”

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan under the banner of Hombale Films, the film follows the story of Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The production house is known for delivering award-winning blockbusters like the ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Kantara’. It is now slated for the release of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ in October this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newsMahavatar Narsimhamahavatar-narsimha-ott-releasenetflix

