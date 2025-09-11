LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Manoj Bajpayee left struggling as Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap seek his 'blessings'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 14:24:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee was left in a moment of confusion after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat ended up touching his feet at an event.

The celebrities were present at the screening of Bajpayee’s upcoming film, ‘Jugnuma’.

The moment in question was captured at the entrance of the venue where guests posed for the media. As soon as Manoj Bajpayee took to the stage and joined Kashyap along with Vijay and Jaideep, the trio tricked him by touching his feet.

Anurag Kashyap even appeared bowing and almost touching his head to the actor’s feet.

A visibly embarrassed Bajpayee stopped them from doing the stunt while also trying to free himself from the situation, prompting a moment of laughter.

For the event, Manoj Bajpayee was dressed in a brown jacket and trousers, which he paired with a printed shirt, while Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat were seen in a combination of black and denim.

Many other celebrities also attended the film’s screening, including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Piyush Mishra, Sayani Gupta, and Kritika Kamra.

The trailer for Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Jugnuma (The Fable)’ was unveiled in August. Directed by Ram Reddy, it is produced by Pratap Reddy, Sunmin Park, Raam Reddy, and Juhi Agarwal.

Anurag Kashyap, along with Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain, J Ethan Park, and Ranjan Singh, serve as executive producers.

Set in the late 80s, ‘Jugnuma’ follows Dev (Bajpayee), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. Despite all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are, according to the press note shared by the makers.

Apart from Bajpayee, the film also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles.

‘Jugnuma’ will be released in cinemas on September 12. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Anurag KashyapBollywoodentertainment newsjaideep ahlawatjugnumaManoj Bajpayeevijay varma

