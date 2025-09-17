"May God bless you with happiness and strength": Ashoke Pandit sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit extended his heartfelt wishes to him.

In a conversation with ANI, he praised PM Modi for his vision and for taking India to new heights, saying, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I wish you a very happy 75th birthday. May God bless you with happiness and strength. You have brought India to a height where the whole world looks up to us and is inspired by us.”

He added, ” Aapke aas paas ka jo aura hai vo ek world ke top leader ka hai, ek sant ka hai, ek pir ka hai,ek fakir ka hai (The aura around you is that of a world’s top leader, a saint, a fakir) who only believes in serving the country, in serving humanity. You have inspired millions of people. Pure desh ko aapne vo confidence diya hai (You have given confidence to the whole country). You have made us proud to be an Indian. You have given confidence to all the citizens of the country, to humanity, that there is nothing greater than the country. The country is the greatest.

May God continue to give you strength, love, and may you live a long life. Many congratulations..”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Dhar, PM Modi said, “… There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation… Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family’s system crumbles. That is why ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters…”

The Prime Minister also launched the state’s 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. Later on, he will also inaugurate the ‘Aadi Seva Parv’ and lay the foundation stone for the PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village in Dhar district.

A 15-day nationwide campaign named Seva Pakhwada has been organised to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the Central government. (ANI)

