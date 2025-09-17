Priyanka Chopra sends romantic birthday wish for Nick Jonas, says "We celebrate you everyday"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 20:30:10 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra has sent a love-filled birthday wish for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a string of pictures, capturing adorable candid moments with Nick. The couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, also made a cute appearance in one of the pictures.

Priyanka also appeared to have shared a picture from their intimate birthday celebrations, with a large cake placed on the table.

Calling herself lucky, the actor wrote, “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years. So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. here’s 2025-2018!”

Many reacted to the post, dropping sweet birthday wishes for the singer. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, and Namrata Shirodkar reacted to the post.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘Heads of State’ alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, shows the ‘Barfi’ star as an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, who joins forces with global leaders to avert a global conspiracy.

She will be next seen in ‘The Bluff’ as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and also has the second season of ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

