Home > Bollywood > Rakesh Roshan Recalls Keeping An AC Bus On For 24 Hours Daily Only To Keep Krrish Mask From Melting: 'It Was Made Out Of Wax'

Rakesh Roshan revealed that Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Krrish mask was made of wax and had to be replaced frequently as it melted during shoots. Farah Khan’s visit to Roshan’s Khandala home sparked the throwback, just as excitement builds for Krrish 4, set for April 2025 with Hrithik directing.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 16:16:05 IST

Farah Khan recently dropped by Rakesh Roshan’s home in Khandala and got him reminiscing about one of the most recognisable parts of Indian superhero films: the Krrish mask.

Over some arbi fry, Rakesh Roshan shared just how much work went into getting Hrithik Roshan’s superhero look exactly right.

Rakesh Roshan Reveals Krrish’s Iconic Mask Was Made of Wax

When Farah asked about the mask, Rakesh didn’t sugarcoat it: “It took about six months. We kept tweaking the look, the outfit, everything, until it fit Hrithik perfectly.”

Nothing about this was rushed. Every single detail, from the costume to that black mask, was tested, reworked, and sometimes scrapped altogether. Most people probably don’t realize this, but the mask that’s become iconic in its own right was actually made out of wax.

Rakesh Roshan explained, “The mask was made out of wax. Hrithik would wear it for three to four hours at a stretch, but the wax would start melting. He had to swap it out for a fresh one. We even had an air-conditioned bus running nonstop on set just to keep the masks from falling apart.”

Not just the bus with its AC blasting 24/7, but the outfit too. The black costume was heavy, and shooting action scenes in that thing wasn’t exactly a walk in the park for Hrithik.

Krrish 4 Announced for April 2025

Krrish, which hit theatres in 2006, was the second film in the series that started with Koi… Mil Gaya. The story follows Krishna Mehra, a young man with inherited powers, who ends up in Singapore and becomes Krrish to take down a dangerous scientist misusing technology.

The cast was stacked. Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, and Sharat Saxena played key roles. After Krrish 3 came out in 2013, the fourth film in the franchise was finally announced for April 2025. This time, there’s a twist. Hrithik Roshan is set to direct, while also returning as Krrish.

Yash Raj Films is producing this next chapter with Rakesh Roshan, and filming is scheduled to kick off early next year. 

ALSO READ: Aavesham Composer Slams Netflix For Using His Song Without Credit In Splinter Cell: Deathwatch: ‘Would Have Been Cooler If…’

Tags: Hrithik RoshanKrrishlatest bollywood newsRakesh Roshan

