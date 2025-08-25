Aavesham Composer Slams Netflix For Using His Song Without Credit In Splinter Cell: Deathwatch: ‘Would Have Been Cooler If…’

Sushin Shyam, the composer behind the hit track from ‘Aavesham,’ is not thrilled with Netflix right now.

His song ‘The Last Dance’ was used in the trailer for their series ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch,’ but, surprisingly, no credit for him or Hanumankind, who sang on the track.

Not a mention in the trailer credits. Not even a footnote.

Aavesham Fame Composer Sushin Shyam Calls Out Netflix Over Credit Snub

Shyam didn’t keep quiet, either. He jumped straight into the YouTube comments under the trailer and called them out, writing, “Thanks Netflix for featuring my track! Would’ve been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too (sic).” Can’t blame him for being blunt.

This isn’t some unknown musician, either. Sushin Shyam is a huge name in Malayalam cinema. He’s got a ton of projects on his plate right now, he’s working on ‘Balan’ (his second film with director Chidambaram and third with Jithu Madhavan), plus movies like ‘KD,’ ‘Toxic,’ ‘Jana Nayagan,’ and a new Hindi thriller with Priyadarshan.

Oh, and he’s also doing the music for ‘Torpedo,’ which has a stacked cast: Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi. Not to mention, he’s now scoring for Tamil superstar Suriya’s upcoming film.

On a brighter note, Sushin recently had a full-on fanboy moment when AR Rahman followed him on Instagram. He was genuinely excited, calling it his “first real fanboy moment” and thanking Rahman for the kind words.

So far, Netflix hasn’t said a word about the credit issue.