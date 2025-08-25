Joy Banerjee Passes Away at 62, Cause Of Death Of Bengali Actor And BJP Leader Revealed

Joy Banerjee, the actor and BJP leader, is no more. He died Monday morning at 11:35 at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 62.

Joy had been struggling with a respiratory illness for quite some time. Folks mostly remember him as Hiru from “Hirak Jayanti,” and honestly, his health had been on a steady decline over the past few years. Things really took a turn for the worse recently.

It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of the esteemed actor and BJP leader, Shri Joy Banerjee. His remarkable contributions to Bengali cinema and public life will forever be etched in our memories. May his soul find eternal peace.

Om Shanti. 🙏🏻#Bengal2017… pic.twitter.com/InlX934RnC — Pamela Goswami (@pamelagoswami9) August 25, 2025

He was admitted to a hospital near the Bypass, getting treatment, but it just wasn’t enough in the end. Banerjee wasn’t just a face on the screen; he was involved in politics too, serving on the BJP’s state committee.

He ran for both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly as a BJP candidate. His breathing problems had been ongoing, and party members had even visited him at the hospital in his final days.

Born May 23, 1963, Joy Banerjee also had a personal life in the public eye—he was once married to Trinamool councillor Ananya Banerjee. In the political arena, he contested from Birbhum and Uluberia in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)