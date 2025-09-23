LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "Ramlila isn't meant to undermine public sentiment": Luv Kush Ramlila drops Poonam Pandey as Mandodri amid backlash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 23, 2025 22:34:05 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): After facing backlash for casting actress Poonam Pandey as Mandodri in the Ramlila at the Red Fort ground in Delhi, the Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee announced that they have decided to part ways with the actress to avoid the “division in the society.”

In a press conference held today, Arjun Kumar, the president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, announced that they have decided that Poonam Pandey will not play the role of Mandodari in the Ramlila organised by them.

While addressing the media in the national capital, Arjun Kumar said, “The Love Kush Ramla Committee has written a letter, to Poonam Pandey and in that letter we wrote that we respect your feelings but if there is a division in the society, if there is a wrong message in the society, then we have decided, that Poonam Pandey, this time, will not play the role of Mandodari, in the Love Kush Ramla Committee, instead of her, this place will be given to another person.”

Arjun Kumar described the decision as respecting the “sentiment” of the public when it comes to organising Ramlila in Delhi.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “Public sentiments within the country have been taken into account. The Ramlila isn’t meant to be done by undermining public sentiment. Our goal is clear: the Ramlila should be held with public sentiment in mind.”

Subhash Goyal, the Secretary of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, called the decision an attempt to spread a “positive message” in society.

“Our only concern is that we don’t want to get involved in any controversy. We do good work to give a positive message to society. If society doesn’t want us to do it, then we won’t. We’ll decide within a day or two (name of person who will play the role of Mandodari). We’ve received numerous requests from artists. We’ll decide from them, and then we’ll let you know which artist will be included,” said Subhash Goyal while talking to ANI.

Meanwhile, actress Poonam Pandey recently announced that she was looking forward to playing the part and in the process of cleansing herself, had decided to fast on all nine days of Navratri, in a video message uploaded on her Instagram handle. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: arjun-kumarluv-kush-ramlila-committeemandodaripoonam pandeyramlila

QUICK LINKS