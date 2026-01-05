Rashmika Mandanna’s Sexy Style Diaries: Looks Fans Can’t Stop Sharing

Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram is proof that you’ll always find some kind of style inspiration every time you scroll through. Whether it’s the way she makes the simplest looks look like they are high fashion or the way she manages to keep her outfits put together, there’s so much to learn from.

We’ve put together five of Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion looks that are nothing but fits that fans clearly cannot get enough of.

5 Times Rashmika Mandanna’s Style Was Nothing But A Fashion Lesson

Be it her brand outings or movie promotions, she’s always made a mark. Let’s dive right into it.

1. Simple in white







There’s something about all-white looks on a vacation that always just sits right, isn’t it? This one from her vacation diaries is just the perfect vibe for those easy breezy days, and fans clearly are in awe and how. You can style a co-ord set like this or simply pair a slit skirt with a ruched top, and it’ll look just as stunning.

Of course, the no-makeup look, paired with that pretty flower on the ear, makes it all the more vacation-like. If you want to make it boho, add some silver jewellery or keep it simple as Rashmik did. It makes for a great fit for the beach or when you are chilling by the pool or just want to keep it low-key, simple but edgy at the same time.

2. Elegant desi vibes







Rashmika Mandanna’s suit collection turns heads every single time she styles them. The pastels with that embroidery work around the neck or even all over the kurta just give away super elegant but desi vibes. Choose to tie a bun and add a gajra as Rashmika did, or simply do a sleek ponytail with tiny earrings, and you are good to go.

If you are into chandbalis or like chunky earrings, you can also let them be the centre of attention, but the colour scheme that you build is key. Rashmika chose to keep it simple but made sure she ticks off all the major elements that help the outfit become a ‘look’, and the makeup is subtle but doesn’t look too cheeky, which makes it an even smarter choice for festivities or even wedding guest appearances.

3. Baddie in black







All black plus boots are a vibe that every girl loves to create, and fans love this one on Rashmika. Style a super cool skirt with a fitted top (or you could opt for a dress) and layer it with a sleeveless jacket, with the boots being your main character about the overall look, and you are good to go.

You can always choose to add a belt, a bag or accessories depending on what goes with the vibe. Rashmika added a brown belt to add some colour and left her hair open, with the silver jewellery being a rather unorthodox but very high-fashion choice. It all just puts the look together and the brown in the belt, as well as the boots, giving it a sense of uniformity so that the look comes together. She opted for a very Korean eye makeup vibe and glossy lips, which keep the look simple but not too underwhelming and clearly, it’s a fan favourite.

4. Saree not sorry







This is hands down one of the prettiest sarees we’ve seen on Rashmika, and it goes without saying that her promotional looks always win hearts, making headlines and how. The idea to opt for danglers with just a ring for accessories for a saree that’s already got the works is really appealing in a way that it doesn’t look like she’s trying too hard. Also, her caption for the post clearly won fans over.

One of the highlights about this look is how she did her eyes and the shine that goes very well with her glossy lips, while keeping everything subtle. A bun completed the look, and we need a moment for the eyeliner, because how is it that perfect without standing out like it’s an extra, even when the overall vibe is pretty nude pink-ish.

4. Denim on denim







Denim on denim is going to be a top 2026 fashion trend, and this look of hers is just one of the ways you could style it. She wore a dark blue denim set with a white shirt and white shoes, and it instantly looked like elevated fashion instead of becoming just another co-ord set look.

So, on the days you want to play dress up but aren’t in the mood for a dress or go very heavy on any kind of fashion picks, this is what you can do. Even if it’s a pair of jeans and a denim jacket, how you put together the shoes and match them with the shirt makes a lot of difference, to say the least. Once again, the more subtle you keep your makeup, the better it looks like an overall effortless fit.

And that’s all about just some of the looks that fans love from Rashmika Mandanna’s plethora of fashionable outings. These are all a masterclass in dressing to impress without having to do too much, so take notes.