Vaibhavi Merchant wins National Film Award for Best Choreography, friend Rani Mukerji captures this special moment on her phone

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 20:23:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): It’s a special day for BFFs Rani Mukerji and Vaibhavi Merchant as both bagged National Film Awards in their respective fields.

While Rani won the Best Actor Award for her performance in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, Vaibhavi received the special honour for Best Choreography for ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song from Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

The two have always been each other’s strongest cheerleaders. And on Tuesday, as Vaibhavi stepped onto the stage at Vigyan Bhawan to receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Rani, beaming with pride, couldn’t resist capturing the special moment on her phone.

Take a look at the adorable moment here

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

The National Film Award winners were announced in August.

Earlier in August, Vaibhavi expressed her emotions via an Instagram note filled with gratitude.

“”Today is an extremely special day. As an artist, there is no greater honour than being recognised by the government – when they value and celebrate your art. To receive the National Award for Dhindora Baje Re, 25 years after Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, I am truly overwhelmed and beyond words,” she wrote at the beginning of her post.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the man who made it all possible, Karan Johar, for bringing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to life and giving me the chance to be part of something so meaningful,” she added.

Vaibhavi won her first National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song “Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje” from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 71st national film awardscinemaNational Film AwardsRani Mukerjivaibhavi-merchant

