BPR 2024 : ISRO Successfully Tested Its CE20 Cryogenic Engine Capable Of Manned Missions

In a landmark achievement for India’s space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a critical sea-level test of its CE20 cryogenic engine on November 29, 2024. The engine is a cornerstone of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first manned spaceflight, scheduled for the near future.

Breaking New Ground in Propulsion Technology

The test, conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, demonstrated the engine’s ability to restart—a critical requirement for human spaceflight missions. This development marks a major milestone in ISRO’s quest to enhance the reliability and capability of its launch systems.

The CE20 engine, developed indigenously by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, was previously certified to operate at a thrust level of 19 tonnes and has successfully powered six LVM3 missions. In 2024, the engine underwent significant upgrades to produce a thrust level of 20 tonnes, with further plans to enhance its capacity to 22 tonnes for future missions.

Innovative Testing and Technical Milestones

This year’s sea-level test introduced several groundbreaking innovations:

Multi-Element Igniter : Successfully tested to enable the engine’s restart capability, crucial for in-space maneuvers.

: Successfully tested to enable the engine’s restart capability, crucial for in-space maneuvers. Nozzle Protection System : An innovation designed to address challenges like flow separation within the nozzle, which could otherwise lead to vibrations, thermal issues, and potential damage. This system replaces the traditional High-Altitude Test (HAT) with a more cost-effective and simpler solution.

: An innovation designed to address challenges like flow separation within the nozzle, which could otherwise lead to vibrations, thermal issues, and potential damage. This system replaces the traditional High-Altitude Test (HAT) with a more cost-effective and simpler solution. Vacuum Ignition: The engine demonstrated the ability to ignite in a vacuum environment during earlier ground tests, addressing a key challenge in cryogenic propulsion.

ISRO reported that the Nozzle Protection System mitigated all complexities, paving the way for safer and more efficient testing.

The successful test of the CE20 engine underscores India’s readiness to embark on its historic Gaganyaan mission. With enhanced thrust and restart capabilities, the engine will also improve the payload capacity of ISRO’s LVM3 launch vehicle, cementing its position as a reliable workhorse for future missions.

A Transformative Year for Indian Space Exploration

2024 has been a transformative year for ISRO. With the successful launch of the PSLV-C59 mission earlier this year and now the CE20 test, the agency is poised for a series of groundbreaking achievements. The Gaganyaan mission represents a defining moment, not only for ISRO but for India’s position in global space exploration.

As ISRO continues to refine its technology and prepare for its manned mission, the nation eagerly anticipates its journey to the stars, a testament to India’s growing prowess in space science and innovation.