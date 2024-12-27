The Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link Was Completed: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Originally approved in 1995 during Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure, the USBRL project gained momentum in 2002 when it was designated a national priority by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a significant railway project in India, aimed at connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country through an all-weather, reliable rail link.

This ambitious project is being undertaken by the Indian Railways and is considered one of the most challenging rail infrastructure projects in the world due to its complex terrain, high-altitude locations, and seismic activity in the region.

Historic milestone; Final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link is complete. The ballast-less track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today… pic.twitter.com/VUZTTi61A7 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 13, 2024

Key Features and Details:

The rail link starts from Udhampur in Jammu and ends at Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, passing through Srinagar, the region’s capital. The total length of the project is approximately 272 kilometers.

To improve connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India.

Facilitate economic development and boost tourism in the region.

Provide an all-weather mode of transport in a region often cut off during winter due to snow.

The project is divided into four sections:

Udhampur to Katra (Completed in 2014)

Katra to Banihal (Under construction; includes the Chenab Bridge)

Banihal to Qazigund (Completed in 2013; includes the Pir Panjal Tunnel)

Qazigund to Baramulla (Completed in 2009)

A phenomenal engineering project: Tunnel T2 of Udhampur – Srinagar- Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL)is over 5 kms long &is accompanied by a parallel Escape tunnel. USBRL is one of the most challenging Railway projects, and is crucial for the development of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/84FYFav0yK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 12, 2020

Engineering Challenges:

The project involves the construction of tunnels, bridges, and viaducts to navigate through the Himalayas.

Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, is a critical part of the link.

The Pir Panjal Tunnel, the longest railway tunnel in India, is already operational.

Most of the project is complete, with the final leg from Katra to Banihal still under construction. Once fully operational, it will transform travel and logistics in the region. This rail link is not just an engineering marvel but also a strategic and economic lifeline for Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the final track construction for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. In a social media post, he described it as a “historic milestone,” highlighting the successful installation of a ballastless track in the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, which connects Katra to Reasi. This tunnel, located near the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, was completed in the early hours of the day.

Major Developments:

The USBRL project is expected to achieve a significant milestone in January 2025 with the launch of the first direct train service between New Delhi and Srinagar. This sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will cover the 800-kilometer distance in under 13 hours, significantly enhancing connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to inaugurate the final 17-kilometer section between Reasi and Katra next month, marking the project’s official completion.

The USBRL will significantly enhance connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India. The introduction of direct Vande Bharat trains will improve logistical efficiency, stimulate economic growth, and promote tourism in the region. The line will eventually extend to Baramulla in North Kashmir.

The project includes the Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge, offering passengers a scenic journey between Delhi and Srinagar.

Key segments completed over the years:

2009: Baramulla-Qazigund section.

2013: Extension to Banihal.

2014: Udhampur-Katra segment opened.

2023: Banihal-Sangaldan section inaugurated.

Train Features and Costs:

The train will operate overnight, departing New Delhi at 7:00 PM and arriving in Srinagar by 8:00 AM.

Stops along the route include Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawi, and Banihal.

Ticket prices are expected to range from approximately ₹2,000 for AC 3 Tier to ₹3,000 for AC 1st Class.

Originally approved in 1995 during Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure, the USBRL project gained momentum in 2002 when it was designated a national priority by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The project has since seen significant investment, with over ₹35,000 crore spent, and is poised to revolutionize transportation in the region.

