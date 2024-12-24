BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who brought India glory with two bronze medals in shooting at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been controversially left out of the recommendations for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award. Bhaker, at just 22 years old, became the first Indian shooter to secure two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games, winning bronze in the women’s individual 10m air pistol event and the mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. Despite these extraordinary accomplishments, her omission from the nomination list has raised questions and drawn widespread criticism.

The 12-member selection committee’s decision to exclude Bhaker has left the sports fraternity and fans puzzled. While athletes like hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, who led India to a bronze medal in hockey, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar, a gold medallist in the men’s high jump T64 class, were included, Bhaker’s name was conspicuously missing. This exclusion comes despite her consistent performance, including several international medals during the awards cycle.

Departure from Established Precedent

Adding to the controversy is the departure from a precedent where Olympic medallists were automatically awarded the Khel Ratna upon their return. This tradition was followed in 2021 for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics medal winners. Bhaker’s exclusion marks a notable break from this practice, intensifying scrutiny over the transparency of the selection process.

Ram Bhaker, Manu’s father, voiced his disappointment, rejecting claims that she had not applied for the award. “I regret encouraging her to pursue shooting. Had she been a cricketer, all the awards and accolades would have come her way. She won two Olympic medals in a single edition—what more could she have done?” he said, describing his daughter’s heartbreak over the oversight.

Sports Ministry Considers Intervention

The sports ministry, under Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the “Scheme for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” is reportedly reviewing the situation. These provisions allow the government to nominate individuals for the award in exceptional circumstances. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to make a decision soon, potentially addressing the widespread backlash.

Bhaker’s exclusion is not an isolated case. Other notable athletes, including the bronze-winning shooting duo Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, as well as wrestler Aman Sehrawat, were overlooked for the Khel Ratna and instead recommended for the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honor.

As the controversy unfolds, the sports fraternity is calling for a transparent and equitable resolution to ensure that deserving athletes like Bhaker are recognized for their monumental contributions to Indian sports. Many hope this episode prompts a review of the selection process, ensuring that future decisions reflect the true spirit of honoring excellence in sports.

