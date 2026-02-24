LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Comparing AU Bank RuPay Credit Cards, Here's Why Kiwi Stands Out?

Comparing AU Bank RuPay Credit Cards, Here’s Why Kiwi Stands Out?

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 18:39:15 IST

NeWhen comparing an AU Bank RuPay credit card, most users evaluate three key factors: fees, cashback, and flexibility. These three elements determine whether a card becomes a long-term financial tool or just another unused product in your wallet.

AU Bank offers multiple credit cards across different segments. However, among its RuPay-powered options, the Credit Card via Kiwi issued by AU Bank is increasingly becoming a preferred choice — especially for users who spend heavily via UPI.

Here’s why this AU Bank RuPay credit card stands out.

1. Fees: Zero Barrier Entry

One of the first things users check when evaluating an AU Bank RuPay credit card is the fee structure.

Many credit cards advertise rewards but attach joining fees or annual charges that require milestone-based waivers. If you fail to meet annual spending thresholds, you pay renewal fees.

The Credit Card via Kiwi simplifies this completely.

It offers:

  • Zero joining fee

  • Zero annual fee

There are no hidden renewal conditions.

No minimum spend requirement to waive fees.

This reduces the long-term holding cost of the AU Bank RuPay credit card. Users can keep the card active without worrying about crossing annual milestones just to avoid charges.

For first-time credit card users or those who prefer low-risk entry, this fee model removes friction.

2. Cashback: Designed for India’s QR Economy

The second major comparison factor for any AU Bank RuPay credit card is cashback structure.

India’s payment behaviour has evolved. QR codes dominate small-ticket transactions. UPI drives everyday spending — from grocery stores to fuel pumps.

The Credit Card via Kiwi aligns directly with this shift.

It offers:

  • 1.5% cashback on UPI Scan & Pay

  • 0.5% cashback on online and in-store shopping

  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver 

These rewards are flat and simple. There are no rotating categories or complex reward multipliers. Users earn consistently on everyday transactions.

For heavy UPI users, this AU Bank RuPay credit card structure offers predictable returns.

Upgrade Option: Kiwi Neon Membership

For users with higher annual spending, Kiwi Neon Membership enhances the reward structure further.

With Neon, users receive:

  • 2% cashback on UPI transactions

  • 5% cashback on annual spends beyond 1.5 lakh

  • 0.5% cashback on online spends

  • Complimentary airport lounge access

This tier makes the AU Bank-issued Kiwi card competitive even in semi-premium segments.

Moderate spenders benefit from the base version. High spenders unlock accelerated returns. The structure scales with usage.

3. Flexibility: Real Cashback, Not Locked Points

The third factor when comparing an AU Bank RuPay credit card is reward flexibility.

Many cards convert rewards into points. Those points often come with redemption limits, catalogue restrictions, or expiry timelines.

Kiwi simplifies this.

Users can transfer cashback directly into their bank account.

Not locked as reward points.
Not restricted to vouchers.
Not tied to a redemption portal.

This flexibility improves liquidity. Cashback behaves like real money, not store credit. That transparency increases trust and usability.

Backed by AU Bank’s Financial Ecosystem

Every AU Bank RuPay credit card operates within a regulated banking structure. That includes secure underwriting, compliance oversight, and reliable billing systems.

The Credit Card via Kiwi combines fintech-style convenience with AU Bank’s financial backbone. Users get modern UPI rewards without compromising on banking credibility.

That balance between innovation and regulation strengthens its position within the AU Bank RuPay credit card portfolio.

Final Take

When comparing AU Bank RuPay credit cards, the decision usually comes down to cost, earning potential, and reward usability.

Kiwi performs strongly across all three:

  • Lifetime free structure

  • High UPI cashback

  • Upgrade path for higher spenders

  • Direct bank transfer of rewards

For users prioritising UPI rewards and zero fees under the AU Bank umbrella, this AU Bank RuPay credit card is emerging as a strong and practical choice in today’s QR-first economy.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 6:38 PM IST
