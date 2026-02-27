Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils “EROS PersonaAI” Voice Stack

Eros Innovation announced the launch of its Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) from Tamil Nadu, alongside the unveiling of PERSONA, a sovereign, performance-aware voice and identity infrastructure designed to power multilingual artificial intelligence rooted in culture.

The launch in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister Hon'ble M K Stalin, marks a significant expansion of the company's cultural AI roadmap following the debut of India's first Large Cultural Model (LCM) at the AI Impact Summit, aligned with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the IndiaAI Mission. LCVM represents the voice-layer evolution of that platform engineered not merely to translate language, but to preserve emotion, cadence, identity and regional nuance across multilingual communication.

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

As part of the initiative, Eros Innovation will establish advanced AI infrastructure, research clusters and voice technology ecosystems across Tamil Nadu. Phase I of the project is expected to generate more than 1,000 direct high-skill AI and engineering jobs, further strengthening the state’s emergence as a global hub for culturally grounded AI innovation. With its deep linguistic heritage and the enduring legacy of the Thiruvalluvar, Tamil Nadu is being positioned as a natural leader in culturally rooted and ethically aligned voice AI development.

Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said, “As part of Tamil Nadu’s commitment to strengthening employment and economic development,Eros GenAI, in collaboration with IIT Madras, has established the Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) initiative in Chennai. I am pleased to inaugurate this project.”

While conventional AI systems translate words, EROS PersonaAI is designed to translate performance preserving tone, rhythm, emotional expression, and identity across languages. Following the launch of LCM, trained on Eros’ rights-cleared cultural archive of approximately 1.5 trillion multimodal tokens across 12,000+ titles – PersonaAI extends Cultural Intelligence into voice and identity.

Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President of Eros Innovation, said: “I thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin for his visionary leadership and support in inaugurating the Large Cultural Voice Models initiative today. At Eros, this milestone reflects years of dedicated research and development in building culturally grounded AI systems. With the launch of PersonaAI, we are demonstrating that identity is a sovereign digital asset. A persona is an individual’s signature – unique, expressive, and deeply personal. Through our continued collaboration with Prof. V. Kamakoti and IIT Madras, we are committed to ensuring that this power is governed ethically, with consent and traceability at its core. PersonaAI removes language barriers while preserving character and cultural nuance. It enables individuals to project their voice globally and responsibly access rights-cleared creative IP across our character library. The future is not about imitation, it is about empowering every persona to become a global voice.”

Dr. TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Govt of Tamil Nadu added, “AI must be sovereign, it should reflect our culture, language and creativity. Large Cultural Voice Models are not just about technology. They are about building AI systems rooted in Indian languages, narratives and creative industries, while ensuring responsible and inclusive deployment. glad to see Eros GenAI attempting this tough domain.”

“The development of Large Cultural Voice Models represents a significant advancement in multilingual AI research. We look forward to working with Eros Innovation in areas such as multilingual speech intelligence, AI governance, and scalable public-impact applications. By combining linguistic depth, performance fidelity, and robust ethical safeguards, this collaboration has the potential to set new benchmarks in culturally grounded voice technologies that will play a critical role in India’s AI future,” said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Ph.D., Director, IIT Madras.

Together, LCVM and EROS PersonaAI enable a sovereign multilingual voice infrastructure trained across Indian languages, regional accents, and cinematic expression. With performance-aware speech-to-speech dubbing in 60+ languages, consent-first identity protection, licensed performance libraries, and built-in provenance and governance frameworks, the platform is designed for trusted, responsible AI deployment across storytelling, education, and enterprise applications.