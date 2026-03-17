How Gopalan Enterprises Is Responding to the Rise of Experience-Led Hospitality in India

Not too long ago, hotel stays were largely defined by plush rooms, grand lobbies, and visible luxury. Today, however, the expectations of travellers have evolved far beyond these markers. Across India, a new generation of guests is seeking experiences that go deeper, stays that offer cultural immersion, personalised moments, and a stronger connection to the destination itself.

Over the past five years, the profile of the Indian hospitality guest has broadened significantly. While leisure and business travellers continue to remain core segments, a growing group of experiential travellers, young professionals, families seeking curated getaways, and “bleisure” travellers who blend work with leisure, are shaping the future of hospitality.

Commenting on this shift, Mr. C. Prabhakar, Director of Gopalan Enterprises, said, “Today’s Indian travellers do prioritise experiences increasingly alongside visible luxury. While premium service and quality remain important, travellers, particularly millennials and Gen-Z, seek personalised, culturally rich, and memorable moments that transcend conventional luxury. This is evident in how guests respond to offerings that connect them with local flavours, authentic settings, and holistic wellness rather than just opulent design or status.”

Domestic travel has also played a key role in accelerating this transformation. Travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations that offer authenticity, wellness, and cultural engagement rather than simply luxurious accommodations. Across the industry, there is rising demand for stays that allow guests to engage with local traditions, cuisine, and community experiences, reflecting a deeper desire for travel that is both enriching and memorable.

At Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, this evolving traveller mindset is reflected in the property’s mix of offerings designed to cater to both leisure and corporate guests. The hotel features signature dining outlets such as La Utsav for all-day dining and a stylish lobby bar offering curated beverage experiences, alongside wellness facilities including an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and a fully equipped fitness centre.

The property also includes well-appointed meeting rooms, banquet spaces, a business centre, and an executive lounge, making it equally suited for corporate gatherings and social events. Additional conveniences such as concierge services, high-speed Wi-Fi, valet parking, and family-friendly recreational areas further enhance the overall stay experience.

Currently, the highest engagement among guests is seen in experiential dining spaces and wellness facilities, reflecting the growing demand for culinary experiences and holistic wellbeing. Business and hybrid event spaces are also witnessing strong traction as travellers increasingly combine work commitments with leisure stays.

A similar experience-driven approach can be seen at Gateway Bekal in Kerala, where the focus is strongly on leisure, wellness, and immersive destination experiences. The resort features multiple dining options, an outdoor pool, a dedicated children’s pool, and a spa inspired by Kerala’s traditional wellness practices.

Set against a tranquil coastal backdrop, guests engage most actively with wellness offerings, poolside experiences, and curated dining that highlights regional flavours. Family-oriented leisure activities and intimate social gatherings are also gaining popularity, reinforcing the growing appeal of destinations where the environment and local culture play a central role in shaping the guest journey.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, experience-led stays, wellness-driven travel, and destination-centric hospitality are expected to remain key forces shaping how hotels attract and engage the modern Indian traveller.