Influential Professionals Shaping Their Fields in 2026

Across industries, a new generation of professionals is redefining how businesses grow, communicate, and innovate. From digital marketing and AI to healthcare and urban transformation, these individuals are creating measurable impact in their domains.

1. Mohammad Zaid Khan & Zedital Media — Blending Storytelling with Performance Marketing

Mohammad Zaid Khan is an Indian entrepreneur, marketing strategist, and Founder & CEO of Zedital Media Pvt. Ltd., a fast-growing media and advertising company. Beginning his journey in journalism, he later transitioned into entrepreneurship, combining storytelling with performance-driven marketing strategies

Founded in April 2020, Zedital Media offers services including SEO, branding, influencer marketing, online PR, and performance advertising, serving unicorn startups, MSMEs, and leading brands across India.

Under his leadership, the company has expanded from Dehradun to major cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Noida. Recognized as the “Youngest Entrepreneur of Uttarakhand 2023” and recipient of the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024, Khan has earned national acclaim for his contributions to digital marketing.

Alongside building his company, he actively mentors aspiring entrepreneurs and shares insights through public speaking and digital platforms

2. Ashish Sukhadeve & Analytics Insight — Driving Global Conversations on Emerging Technologies

Ashish Sukhadeve is the Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, a global platform covering Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and emerging technologies. He founded Analytics Insight in 2017 intending to help organizations and leaders adopt the right technologies with the right workforce to achieve business objectives. He was quick to realize the ever-evolving and ever-dynamic nature of the tech space, and the huge market there is for perspectives, knowledge, and intelligence – tech journalism.

Ashish is a thought leader and writes for leading publication such as Forbes and IEEE Computer Society. Ashish’s goal is to build a community of today’s most disruptive technologies focused on tomorrow’s most challenging problems and the impacts they will have on humanity.

Through his work, Ashish continues to shape the global conversation on innovation, technology, and digital transformation. His recent book titled Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap Explains How AI Works, Fails, and Shapes Daily Life. It a guide for professionals, educators, policy makers, and inquisitive readers who want a deep understanding without technical difficulties.

3. Ravi Gupta & AI-Driven SEO Consulting — Turning Search Visibility into Business Growth

Ravi Gupta has established himself as a leading AI-driven SEO expert in India, helping brands achieve strong search engine visibility while building sustainable digital growth. Recognized as a trusted SEO expert in India, he has successfully delivered 300+ SEO projects across diverse industries, working with reputed brands such as NIIT, Kotak Mahindra Bank, bajaj auto, KTM, Canara HSBC Life Insurance and TATA AIA Life Insurance.

Ravi focuses not only on rankings but also on real business outcomes. He helps companies improve ROI, generate high-quality leads, and build scalable growth through data-driven SEO strategies. He also specializes in creating conversion-focused strategies that turn website traffic into qualified leads, ensuring every visitor has the potential to become a customer.

Beyond consulting, Ravi is passionate about educating marketers and entrepreneurs through his platform, ravi-gupta.com. His philosophy centers on organic growth, meaningful digital engagement, and performance-driven strategies — not algorithm-chasing shortcuts.

From launching his SEO knowledge platform in 2018 to preparing businesses for the emerging “Agentic AI Era” in 2026, Ravi Gupta continues to strengthen his reputation as a forward-thinking SEO expert in India, inspiring the next generation of digital marketing leaders.

4. Jigar Saraswat & Rajasi Media — Redefining Content Authority in the Digital Age

Founder of Rajasi Media, Jigar Saraswat, has been reshaping content excellence in 2026. Rajasi Media, a top content writing company in India, is driven by his leadership. He has redefined how brands leverage the power of content strategy to help them gain more visibility, authority, and long-term digital positioning in SERPs.

His content writing company has today become synonymous with success, thriving on a range of content services, including SEO-based articles, advanced link-building frameworks, specialised visa-related profile building for global professionals, and more. His leadership has also helped the company excel in medical content writing with an expert team of writers. This has helped him and Rajasi Media stand apart within highly regulated sectors, delivering high-impact, fact-based, well-researched, and compliant content at scale.

From creating impactful Wikipedia pages to securing credible knowledge panels, Jigar Saraswat’s approach blends technical SEO expertise with editorial integrity. Rooted in the values of the Kutchi Saraswat Brahmin community, he combines cultural depth with strategic foresight. His years of expertise and experience in the content world have helped him empower entrepreneurs, doctors, industry leaders, brands, and businesses to gain meaningful digital presence and online authority.

5. Atul Kalita & OTT Ratings — Simplifying Content Discovery in the Streaming Era

Atul Kalita is the Founder of OTT Ratings a specialized digital platform built exclusively for OTT content discovery. OTT Ratings focuses on unbiased OTT ratings, reviews, release updates, and streaming guides for movies and web series across major platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Aha, Zee5, and SonyLIV. With a background in digital marketing and audience research, Atul created OTT Ratings to address the growing challenge of content overload in the streaming era.

His vision is to establish OTT Ratings as a trusted, platform-neutral reference point that helps viewers make informed streaming choices while connecting OTT creators and platforms with the right audiences.

6. Milind Pote & Café Culture in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — Pioneering a New Urban Lifestyle

In the history of a city’s urban evolution, there are moments that define a “before” and an “after.” For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the shift in its social and professional landscape is deeply credited to one man’s vision: Milind Pote. As the pioneer of the city’s modern cafe and coffee culture, Pote has successfully transitioned the region from traditional hospitality to a sophisticated, globalized “third space” era.

A proud alumnus of Saraswati Bhuvan School, Milind Pote recognized early on that a growing city needs more than just restaurants—it needs hubs for creativity, networking, and modern leisure. He didn’t just open an outlet; he introduced an entirely new lifestyle. By launching the first high-standard cafe ventures in the region, he provided a blueprint for what a world-class service experience should look like, effectively setting the stage for the boom that followed.

“Coffee culture is about more than just the bean; it’s about the atmosphere of innovation,” says Pote. “I wanted to create spaces where a young entrepreneur, a creative professional, or a family could all find a world-class environment right here in their home city.”

His influence extends beyond the menu. Pote’s work has fundamentally changed the local service industry by:

* Introducing Specialty Standards: Elevating the quality of coffee and service to compete with Tier-1 metropolitan cities.

* Fostering Social Innovation: Creating “third spaces” that serve as the heartbeat of the city’s professional and social networking.

* Economic Catalyst: His early ventures sparked a chain reaction, leading to a vibrant ecosystem of cafes, quick-service restaurants, and leisure hubs like the iconic Game X.

Today, as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar establishes itself as a modern urban powerhouse, the thriving cafe culture stands as a testament to Milind Pote’s foresight. He remains the foundational architect of a movement that transformed a city’s taste and its social future.

7. Dr. Purodha Prasad & Vanya Clinic — Advancing Precision-Driven ENT Care

Dr. Purodha Prasad is leading ear specialist in Delhi and a highly rated ENT surgeon with over 12+ years of experience in advanced ear, nose, and throat treatments in Delhi NCR. She holds MBBS, MS (ENT), and DNB (ENT) qualifications and has received specialized training in otology, neuro-otology, and lateral skull base surgery from Italy.

Dr. Purodha Prasad has also expertise in complex ear, head & neck procedures. She is a proud founder of Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT, a hi-tech ENT clinic located in Green Park in Delhi. Dr. Purodha Prasad offers advanced ear treatments such as endoscopic ear reconstruction, stapes surgery for otosclerosis, tympanoplasty, mastoid surgery, and hearing restoration procedures. Dr. Purodha Prasad is top rated ENT Specialist in Delhi on Google and Practo with hundreds of 5 star positives reviews.

She also practices at the National Heart Institute, Delhi, managing both routine and complex ENT cases. If you are looking for any Ear treatment or surgery in Delhi, look no further than Dr. Purodha Prasad. You can contact her on 8448150908 for any ENT consultation in Delhi NCR.

8. Jitesh Tilwani & Examplad Media — Building Measurable Impact Through Digital PR

Jitesh Tilwani is the Founder of Examplad Media, a Digital PR agency focused on helping brands build strong online visibility through credible media coverage and performance-driven link building. He works closely with startups, D2C brands, enterprises, and BFSI companies to secure high-quality online publications that support both brand reputation and search growth.

Under his leadership, Examplad Media has built partnerships with leading national and regional publications, enabling brands to scale their digital presence across trusted news platforms. Jitesh is known for his hands-on approach, where every campaign is mapped to clear outcomes like improved brand trust, referral traffic, and long-term SEO value.

He believes PR should be transparent, measurable, and aligned with business goals, not just about visibility. Through Examplad Media, Jitesh continues to help brands turn online media features into a consistent growth channel rather than one-off promotions.

9. Hema Khatwani & IcedJewelz: Redefining Hip-Hop Luxury

Hema Khatwani is the visionary Founder and CEO of IcedJewelz, a powerhouse in the alternative luxury jewelry market. Established in 2018, the brand has redefined hip-hop aesthetics by specializing in high-end moissanite and lab-grown diamond pieces.

With headquarters in Ajmer and a high-precision manufacturing hub in Surat, Hema has bridged the gap between traditional Indian craftsmanship and global urban culture. Under her leadership, IcedJewelz creates world-class custom chains and fully iced-out moissanite watches that rival natural diamonds in brilliance and fire. Today, she leads the company as a premier exporter, delivering VVS-quality swagger and premium iced-out timepieces to jewelers and artists worldwide. www.icedjewelz.com

10. Jatin Tilwani: Championing Purpose-Driven Partnerships and Meaningful Impact

Driven by purpose as much as performance, Jatin Tilwani believes true impact lies in uplifting communities. With a strong focus on humanitarian values, he actively supports initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare, including meaningful collaborations with Sikh Aid.

Committed to purpose-led action, he strives to create meaningful change by aligning professional efforts with causes that drive long-term societal impact—proving that success is most powerful when it gives back.

Shaping the Future of Innovation and Impact

What sets these professionals apart is not just their current success, but their ability to anticipate change and act on it. As 2026 unfolds, their work serves as a reminder that meaningful progress is driven by those willing to rethink norms, embrace innovation, and consistently deliver measurable impact.