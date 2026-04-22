Mr Bean Memes: Meet the Man Who Built a 6.4 Million Followers Page from Rural Punjab

Not all viral sensations come from metropolitan cities or professional studios. Kanwar Nau Nihal Singh, a young law graduate from Punjab, built one of Instagram’s most beloved meme pages entirely on his own, amassing over 6 million followers over nine years. The page, known as Mr Bean Memes, was launched in April 2017. Singh, who completed his B.A. LL.B (Hons) from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab, channelled his creative energies into producing memes inspired by the globally recognised Mr Bean character. His content, rooted in situations that ordinary people encounter daily, struck a deep chord with audiences across India and beyond. Singh’s story resonates with countless young Indians who dream of making something meaningful in the digital space. He started with no professional backing, no team, and no special resources. What he had was a clear sense of what made people laugh and the patience to build steadily without shortcuts. The road was not always smooth. His account was hacked at a critical point, leaving him without access to years of content and his entire follower base. It was a blow that would have ended many creators’ journeys. Singh, however, treated it as a challenge to overcome rather than a reason to quit. After extensive coordination with the Meta Pro Team, Singh recovered his account and resumed his creative work. His followers welcomed him back, and the page has continued to grow since then. His story is a compelling reminder that some of the most genuine voices on social media are not the loudest or the most glamorously produced. They are the ones that speak directly to everyday life, and that is precisely what Mr Bean Memes has always done. About Kumar Nau Nihal Singh Kanwar Nau Nihal Singh is the creator of Mr Bean Memes, an Instagram page with over 6 million followers. He holds a B.A. LL.B (Hons) degree from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab and is based in Punjab, India. The page can be found at @mrbeanmemez.