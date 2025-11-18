Piyush Singh Chauhan Appointed Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Premier League (APL)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18: The Ayodhya Premier League (APL) Organising Committee, in association with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), has officially announced the appointment of Mr Piyush Singh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of SR Group of Institutions, as the Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Premier League (APL).

The much-anticipated league will kick off on November 9 at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Ayodhya, featuring eight teams and around 250 players competing in T20-format matches throughout the month.

League Highlights

All eight participating teams are named after the major rivers of Uttar Pradesh — Gomti Thunder (Lucknow), Ganga Warriors, Hidden Titans, Manorama Marbles, Saryu Smashers, Yamuna Super Kings, Chambal Chargers, and Betwa Blasters. Each team will have approximately 30 players.

Renowned cricketers such as Gyanendra Pandey and Akshdeep Nath are also associated with the league, offering mentorship to emerging players.

A Platform for Young Talent

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Piyush Singh Chauhan said:

“It’s a matter of pride that such a professional T20-format league is being organised in Ayodhya, the sacred land of Lord Ram, under the guidance of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. The Ayodhya Premier League aims to provide a platform to those young and talented players who are still waiting for an opportunity to showcase their potential. This league will help nurture and polish that talent.”

Leadership and Vision

APL Director Vaibhav Srivastava shared,

“Appointing Mr. Chauhan as Vice Chairman of APL is an honour for us. His exceptional leadership, visionary approach, and dedication to education, youth empowerment, and social progress inspired the committee’s unanimous decision. His guidance will play a key role in shaping APL into a major sports movement for Uttar Pradesh’s youth.”

Mr. Chauhan already holds prominent leadership roles as the State Vice President of the Kalari Payattu Association and the Vice President of the Amateur Soft Tennis Association, Uttar Pradesh, reflecting his long-standing commitment to sports promotion and youth development.

Prize Money & Broadcast

All matches will be telecast live on DD Sports and Prasar Bharati, with fixtures scheduled as day matches.

Winners: ₹11 lakh and a trophy

Runners-up: ₹5.5 lakh

Players are undergoing practice sessions at the SR Institute grounds in Lucknow ahead of the league’s opening. The event is being supported by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and the State Government, both of which have played a key role in shaping the future of cricket in Ayodhya.