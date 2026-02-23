LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to bring flagship performance and a premium build in a compact size. Here’s what we know so far, and how you can buy the smartphone on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to bring flagship performance and a premium build in a compact size. Here’s what we know so far, and how you can buy the smartphone on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv.

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:49:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is being discussed as Samsung’s next compact flagship and is rumoured to be a part of the Galaxy S26 series. Some reports suggest the “Pro” branding may replace the standard S model. Early reports point to a smaller flagship with a pro-grade imaging system, a Snapdragon chipset, and a bright display.

If you are considering a compact premium phone in 2026, this is one to watch. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to sit above the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, which targets a more value-focused audience. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can afford such premium handsets and pay in instalments over 3-60 months. All you need to do is visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and opt for in-store financing.

You Might Be Interested In

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro – Compact flagship with serious firepower

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to deliver flagship performance in a more manageable form factor. Unlike larger Ultra models, this device is rumoured to prioritise comfort without cutting back on core features such as display quality, processing power, and studio-quality cameras. According to reports, it will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 chip, delivering an ultra-smooth user experience.

Rumoured specifications:

RAM

12GB/16GB

Size

Up to 1TB

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 3

Display

6.3-inch AMOLED display

Rear cameras

50MP + 50MP + 12MP

Front camera

32MP

Battery

Up to 5,500 mAh with fast charging support

Operating system

One UI based on Android 16

Display – Comfortable size, flagship clarity

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to feature a compact AMOLED display, likely in the 6.3-inch range. This highlights Samsung’s approach to designing smaller flagship models. A high refresh rate panel improves scrolling and gaming smoothness, while a high peak brightness ensures good outdoor visibility.

Display highlights:

      Around a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

      Up to 120 Hz refresh rate

      High peak brightness for outdoor readability

      Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Processor – Flagship performance in a smaller body

Samsung’s premium models typically use the latest flagship chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to run on either the next-generation Snapdragon 8-series chip (possibly the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3) or Samsung’s updated Exynos flagship processor. This ensures faster app launches, smooth gaming, and better power efficiency.

Performance highlights:

      Latest Snapdragon 8-series or next-gen Exynos flagship chipset

      5G network support

      Up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage

Cameras – Refined imaging

Samsung usually prioritises consistent image quality over extreme megapixel counts in its base-spec flagships. The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to retain a triple-camera system with OIS support, delivering stable photos and clearer low-light shots. This makes it practical for everyday photography and shooting cinematic videos.

Camera highlights:

      Triple rear camera setup

      OIS on the main sensor

      4K video recording support

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, which may use slightly toned-down camera hardware to maintain affordability, the Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to offer stronger image processing and improved sensor performance.

Battery – Balanced for compact usage

Compact flagships usually house smaller batteries than large-screen variants, but Samsung focuses on efficiency improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to feature a 5,500 mAh battery, optimised by a more efficient processor and One UI software enhancements.

Battery highlights:

      5,500 mAh battery

      Fast wired charging support

      Wireless charging support

Software – Long-term support remains a strong point

Samsung Galaxy flagships offer long-term Android support. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to launch with the latest version of Android alongside Samsung’s One UI.

Software highlights:

      Latest Android version with One UI

      Multi-year OS upgrades

      Regular security updates

Design – Premium build in a pocket-friendly size

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to retain Samsung’s premium glass-and-metal construction. Slim bezels and a lightweight frame are likely to remain part of the company’s design strategy.

Design highlights:

      Aluminium frame

      Glass front and back

      IP68 water and dust resistance (based on previous S-series models)

      Slim and lightweight build

Expected pricing and options

The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to sit in the premium flagship segment, above the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. While pricing has not been officially confirmed, compact Pro models typically command a higher price due to flagship hardware and build quality. This model will likely come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

According to reports, the device may cost around Rs. 1 lakh (base variant).

Why should you consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro?

If early reports are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro may offer:

      Flagship processor in a compact size

      Smooth AMOLED display with high refresh rate

      Stable triple-camera system with OIS

      Premium design with IP68 protection

      Long-term software support

For users who prefer a smaller phone without compromising on performance or camera quality, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro could be a solid option in 2026.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro on Easy EMIs

Once the Galaxy S26 Pro becomes available, you can purchase it from Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Instead of paying the entire amount upfront, you can convert the cost into affordable monthly instalments. Here’s how you can buy the device after launch:

  1. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

  2. Select the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro variant you prefer.

  3. Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout.

  4. Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months.

  5. Complete the purchase and take your new smartphone home.

 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

From Local to Global: SOL Brand Solutions Expands Its Footprint in the Global Exhibition Industry

How AI Interview Modules Can Help Job Seekers Improve Their Interview Skills

Nippo’s MSME-First Approach: Building a Sustainable and Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem

Personal Loan Rate of Interest in India 2026: Bank vs Instant Loan App

Why Invest in Silver ETF? Advantages, Risks & Ideal Investors

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

QUICK LINKS