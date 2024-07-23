Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Comprehensive Plan for Inclusive Development

The Union Budget 2024 introduces an array of initiatives aimed at achieving comprehensive social justice and advancing economic growth across various regions of India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outlined a multifaceted strategy to address regional disparities, enhance infrastructure, and support marginalized communities.

Achieving Social Justice and Inclusive Growth:

The budget places a strong emphasis on achieving saturation of social justice through various programs and schemes. Key among these is the expansion of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (Svanidhi), and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), all designed to uplift disadvantaged communities and support self-employment.

Purvodaya Initiative:

The Purvodaya program has been introduced to drive comprehensive development in the eastern regions of India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative focuses on human resource development and aims to elevate the socio-economic conditions in these areas through targeted investments and infrastructure development.

Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor:

The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor is set to be a catalyst for industrial development in the eastern region, particularly benefiting Gaya. This project, under the “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi” scheme, will enhance connectivity and stimulate industrial growth, contributing to the region’s overall economic development.

Infrastructure Development in Bihar:

Bihar will see significant infrastructural improvements with the development of key expressways including Patna-Purnea, Buxar-Bhagalpur, and Bodh Gaya-Rajgir-Darbhanga. A major highlight is the planned bridge over the Ganga in Buxar, with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,600 crore. Additionally, new medical colleges and sports infrastructure will be constructed to bolster the state’s healthcare and sports sectors.

Multilateral Support for AP Reorganization Act:

In recognition of the capital needs arising from the AP Reorganization Act, the budget proposes substantial financial support through multilateral agencies. An allocation of Rs. 15,000 crore will be arranged over the coming years to support the state’s development needs and address infrastructural challenges.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY):

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be significantly expanded with a plan to construct 3 crore additional houses across rural and urban areas. This initiative aims to address housing shortages and improve living conditions for millions of Indians.

Women-Led Development Initiatives:

The budget reflects a strong commitment to women-led development, with an allocation exceeding Rs. 3 lakh crore. This substantial investment underscores the government’s dedication to empowering women and supporting their contributions to the economy and society.

PM Jan Jatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan:

The PM Jan Jatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan aims to achieve saturation coverage in tribal families and aspirational districts. This program will focus on enhancing the quality of life for tribal communities and accelerating development in underrepresented areas.